Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghvi is set to meet Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss preparations for Ahmedabad's bid to host the 2036 Olympics, focusing on sports infrastructure development like the Sardar Patel Sports Enclave.

Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat, Harsh Sanghvi, is set to have a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday to have discussions regarding the preparations for hosting the 2036 Olympics in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, according to sources in the Gujarat Government.

The meeting will focus on the development of sports infrastructure in the State, including the progress of construction at the Sardar Patel Sports Enclave. Ahmedabad is reportedly bidding to host the 2036 Summer Olympics, with a proposed budget of Rs 34,700 crore to Rs 64,000 crore. Notably, India is set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, which is set to help develop sports infrastructure and showcase India's capabilities.

India's Olympic Ambitions

PM Modi, on January 4, while virtually addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 72nd National Volleyball Championship held in Varanasi, announced that India is actively preparing to bid for the 2036 Olympics, leveraging its experience hosting major international events such as the FIFA Under-17 World Cup and the Hockey World Cup. The plan involves twin-city development with Gandhinagar and aims to create world-class facilities, with officials actively engaging with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

"You may have noticed that over the past decade, several cities have hosted more than 20 international events, including the FIFA Under-17 World Cup, the Hockey World Cup, and various chess tournaments. The 2030 Commonwealth Games are also scheduled to be held in India. India is now actively preparing to bid for the 2036 Olympics...," PM Modi had said.

Developing Sports Ecosystem

Highlighting the transformation of India's sports ecosystem, PM Modi said initiatives such as the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) have played a crucial role in nurturing talent by providing exposure, while the government is working to build better infrastructure and a funding system.

"Because of the TOPS initiative, the sports ecosystem is being developed in India today," he said, adding that over the past decade, the country has successfully hosted more than 20 international sporting events. (ANI)