London: Harry Kane is considering extending his stay at Bayern Munich after the England captain claimed his interest in returning to the Premier League has cooled.

Kane has made a fast start to the season at Bayern, scoring 18 goals in 10 games to fuel the German champions' Bundesliga title defence.

The 32-year-old, who has netted 103 goals in 106 appearances for Bayern, is under contract in Munich until 2027 and is "fully all in" ahead of possible negotiations over a new deal.

"In terms of staying longer, I could definitely see that," said Kane, who has reported for England duty ahead of a friendly with Wales and a World Cup qualifier in Latvia.

"I spoke openly a couple of weeks ago that I have not had those conversations with Bayern yet, but if they were to arise I would be willing to talk and have an honest conversation.

"Obviously it depends on how the next year or so goes and what we achieve together. Right now, I would say we are in a fantastic moment and I am not thinking about anything else."

When Kane left Tottenham in 2023, it was expected the striker would return to England to try and break the Premier League goalscoring record.

He needs 48 goals to eclipse Alan Shearer's mark of 260.

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank recently said he would love to have the club's record goalscorer back in north London.

"In terms of the Premier League, I don't know. If you had asked me when I first left to go to Bayern, I would have said for sure I would come back," added Kane, who is reported to have a £57 million ($66 million) release clause in his Bayern contract.

"Now I have been there a couple of years I would probably say that has gone down a little bit, but I wouldn't say I would never go back.

"What I have learnt in my career is that different opportunities and different timings happen and things fall in place. Going back to my first point with Bayern right now I am fully all in with Bayern."

Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund recently said his side are "probably witnessing the best version of Harry Kane there has ever been".

Kane won the Bundesliga last season with Bayern, his long-awaited first major trophy, and that success has driven England's record goalscorer to improve even further.

"When you win a title like I did last year, maybe it could be easy to go the other way and be like, 'OK I've done what I wanted to achieve'," Kane said.

"But it's given me more motivation to do more and be better. I think I've shown that this year.

“I was interested in how I would feel after winning a trophy. Obviously, there's still a lot more I want to achieve in terms of other trophies and bigger trophies for sure.”

