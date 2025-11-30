Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif praised Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for their brilliant ODI performances vs South Africa. Kohli scored his 52nd ODI ton, and Rohit broke the record for most ODI sixes, with Kaif calling their knocks masterclasses.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has showered praise on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after their magnificent performances during the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday.

The first ODI of the three-match series against South Africa was nothing short of a carnival for the fans. Virat and Rohit put up a brilliant 136-run stand for the second wicket. Sharma shattered the record for most ODI sixes held by former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi. The Indian opener overtook Afridi's 351 sixes tally. The 38-year-old also became the fastest player to reach 350 sixes in ODIs, achieving the feat in just 277 ODI matches. Kohli, on the other hand, slammed his record-extending 52nd hundred in ODI cricket. This is also his 83rd century in international cricket.

'Master class': Kaif Hails Kohli's Innings

Former Indian cricketer Kaif hailed Kohli's knock, saying that the veteran batter set the tempo by hitting sixes and playing cautiously when the wickets were falling before pacing it after reaching a hundred.

Virat kohli shows old is still good. Shower of sixes to set tempo, holding on as wickets fell and all out aggression after reaching 100. Master class in pacing the ODI innings, lesson for youngsters who struggled towards the end. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 30, 2025

'Age is just a number': Kaif on Rohit's Knock

The cricketer-turned-commentator Kaif said that Rohit is letting his bat do the talking. He added that the former Indian captain is letting the world know that age is just a number.

Rohit Sharma is letting his bat do the talking and telling the world that age is just a number. What a player. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 30, 2025

India's Mammoth Total in Ranchi

Team India scored their second-highest ODI total during the series opener in Ranchi. India made 349/8 in 50 overs after Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and stand-in captain KL Rahul played fantastic knocks.

Kohli's brilliant 135 in 120 balls, with 11 fours and seven sixes, led India to a massive score, with Sharma (57 in 51 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and stand-in captain Rahul (60 in 56 balls, with two fours and three sixes) also chipping in useful fifties. (ANI)