England's white-ball captain Harry Brook admitted his team was "hammered" by New Zealand, expressing frustration and confusion over their struggles in the ODI format, particularly highlighting their batting collapse in the second ODI, where they were bowled out for 175. New Zealand lead the three-match series 2-0. This is their first bilateral series win against England at home since 2008, after they defeated the Three Lions by five wickets in the second ODI. For the first time during Brook's tenure as captain, he failed to hide his disappointment after England slipped to a sixth ODI series defeat in seven and the second of his brief captaincy career.

"It's not too dissimilar to the way we play Test cricket, really. We play aggressively in Test cricket, and it's not too far off. Obviously, we haven't played much one-day cricket in the last however many years. I can't quite put my finger on why we haven't batted well enough. It's just one of those things. You come to play the second-best team in the world on their own patch and they've hammered us, " Brook said as per ESPNcricinfo.

"It's disappointing, isn't it. You go round every single player there and you think, 'bloody hell, there aren't many teams that they don't get into in the world'. It's disappointing we haven't performed as well as we could. It happens. They've played well, and sometimes you've got to hold your hand up and say they've been the better team," he said.

England's struggles continued in the second ODI, being bowled out for 175, a stark contrast to Harry Brook's impressive 135 in the previous match, which had helped them post a competitive total of 234 at Mount Maunganui. Brook dismissed the pitch conditions as an excuse, emphasising that England's batting lineup should be capable of handling swing and seam, and scoring runs against it, saying "everybody in that batting line-up is good enough".

"That's just an excuse. I haven't won many tosses, I'd have liked to have had a bowl today [in Hamilton], but that's just an excuse. Everybody in that batting line-up is good enough to be able to face a swinging and seaming ball, cope with that and score runs against that," he added.

England will next face New Zealand on Saturday in the final ODI at the Sky Stadium in Wellington.

England Squad: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker. (ANI)