Playing for the country is No. 1 priority: Pandya

After Team India registered a commanding 93-run win over Namibia in the T20 World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Hardik Pandya emphasised his commitment to the team and his pride in representing the nation. After winning the Player of the Match award, Pandya said that he is enjoying cricket. When Hardik was asked about his batting, the Indian all-rounder replied with pride as a batter. "Just enjoying the sport, had a good couple of months to prepare. Touchwood, everything is going well. I've always taken pride as a batter. When it comes off, it adds more sugar to the cake. The body has been fantastic; it takes a lot of hard work, which I value. Playing for the country is the No. 1 priority," Pandya said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

The all-rounder also highlighted the team's preparation and adaptability on challenging wickets. "I do an army-like camp a month before the tournament. We have a lot of options, pacers and spin covered. Varun, Axar and Kuldeep too. They've done a tremendous job. Two back-to-back pitches haven't been batting-friendly, wicket was holding a bit today. You just adapt and let your skill-set work. We'd like a little more flat wickets," he added.

India's Dominant Batting Display

Coming to the match, India posted a commanding total of 209/9 in 20 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan hammered a 24-ball 61, with six fours and five sixes. Hard hitter Hardik Pandya played a fantastic knock of 52 off 28 deliveries, including four boundaries and four towering sixes. For Namibia, captain Gerhard Erasmus (4/20) took a four-wicket haul. Ben Shikongo (1/41), Bernard Scholtz (1/41), and JJ Smit (1/50) were also among the wicket-takers.

Namibia's Chase Falters

Chasing mammoth 210, openers Louren Steenkamp (29 off 22 balls, with three fours and one six) and Jan Frylinck (22 off 15 balls, with three fours and one six) couldn't convert their start. Captain Gerhard Erasmus (18 off 11 balls, with two sixes) also failed to score runs with the bat as none of the batters crossed the 30-run mark. Namibia were bundled out for just 116 in 18.2 overs, losing the one-sided contest by 93 runs. Hardik Pandya (2/21), Arshdeep Singh (1/36), Shivam Dube (1/11), Jasprit Bumrah (1/20), Varun Chakaravarthy (3/7), and Axar Patel (2/20) were among the wicket takers.