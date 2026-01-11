Hardik Pandya is set to join an elite club of all-rounders in the upcoming India-New Zealand ODI series. The pacer needs 96 runs and 9 wickets to complete the rare double of 2,000 ODI runs and 100 wickets, a feat achieved by few.

Pandya on Cusp of Elite Milestone

The India-New Zealand ODI series starting from Sunday promises to be a special one for India's pace-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who could join an elite club featuring icons like Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Kapil Dev, Sanath Jayasuriya, Viv Richards, Jacques Kallis among others as a rare breed of ODI players with 2,000 runs and 100 wickets.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

India will resume its mission '2027 World Cup' with these ODIs against Kiwis and Hardik, a rare commodity with his flashy batting and 10 overs of quality pace, is all set to be in the thick of action and for plenty of records too.

Nearing a Rare Double

Currently in 94 ODIs and 68 innings, Hardik has scored 1,904 runs at an average of 32.82, with a strike rate of almost 111, with 11 fifties to his name, with a best score of 92*. He needs 96 more runs to touch the 2,000 ODI-run mark. Also, in his ODI career, Hardik has taken 91 wickets at an average of 35.50, with best figures of 4/24. He stands just nine wickets away from a century of wickets.

Joining an Elite Club

If he completes this double, he will join an elite group of Indian cricketers like Sachin (18,426 runs and 154 wickets), Ganguly (11,363 runs and 100 wickets), Yuvraj (8,701 runs and 111 wickets), Kapil (3,783 runs and 253 wickets), Ravi Shastri (3,108 runs and 109 wickets), Ravindra Jadeja (2,862 runs and 232 wickets) as the seventh Indian to achieve this double, which is also achieved by Sri Lanka's Jayasuriya, West Indies' icon Viv Richards, Australian legends Shane Watson and Andrew Symonds, South African stars Shaun Pollock, Lance Klusner, Kallis, England icons Ian Botham and Andrew Flintoff among several others.

Squads

Squads: India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway(w), Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Nick Kelly, Josh Clarkson, Michael Rae, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Hay, Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Jayden Lennox. (ANI).