Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya’s fitness remains uncertain ahead of the RCB IPL clash in Raipur, after missing the last game due to spasms. His participation depends on medical clearance, leaving fans anxious about MI’s playoff hopes.

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya’s availability for the upcoming IPL 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Raipur remains uncertain. Pandya missed the previous fixture against Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai due to spasms, with Suryakumar Yadav leading the side in his absence.

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Although Pandya did not initially travel with the team to Raipur, the franchise later confirmed his arrival. According to reports, his participation will depend on the advice of the medical staff.

Mumbai Indians Struggle For Playoff Spot

Hardik Pandya has scored 146 runs in eight matches this season at an average of 20.85 and a strike rate of 136.44, alongside four wickets. Despite his contributions, Mumbai Indians have managed only three wins from ten matches, leaving their playoff chances hanging by a thread.

After a promising start with victory against Kolkata Knight Riders, hopes of a strong campaign faded as MI secured just two wins in their next nine games.

IPL Playoff Qualification Hopes Narrowing

The team’s recent six-wicket defeat further dented their prospects. Even if Mumbai Indians win all remaining matches, they will finish with 14 points from 14 games. Typically, 16 points are required to secure playoff qualification, meaning MI’s fate now depends on other results.

If they lose any of their remaining fixtures, their playoff hopes will end completely.