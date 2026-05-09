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Inside Prithvi Shaw’s ₹10.5 Crore Bandra Apartment With Private Pool, Sea Views & Luxury Interiors [PHOTOS]
Step into Prithvi Shaw’s ultra-luxurious Bandra residence. From panoramic sea views to a private pool, his home redefines elite living in Mumbai’s most coveted neighborhood.
Sea-Facing Location
Prithvi Shaw’s residence sits in Bandra’s prestigious 81 Aureate Tower, perched on the eighth floor. The location offers uninterrupted views of the Arabian Sea, making sunsets a daily spectacle. Bandra itself is known for its celebrity residents, chic cafes, and upscale vibe, adding to the exclusivity of his address.
Sprawling Interiors
The apartment boasts a carpet area of 2,209 square feet, designed with a blend of wooden and marble flooring. Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the space with natural light, while soft-toned furnishings create a calming atmosphere. Every corner reflects understated luxury, balancing comfort with elegance.
Private Terrace
One of the standout features is the 1,654-square-foot terrace. It’s not just expansive but also functional, offering space for outdoor lounging, entertaining guests, or simply soaking in the sea breeze. The terrace transforms into a personal retreat, away from the buzz of Mumbai’s fast-paced life.
Exclusive Pool
Adding to the grandeur, Shaw’s terrace includes a private pool. This amenity elevates the home into a resort-like experience, allowing him to unwind in complete privacy. Few apartments in Mumbai offer such luxury, making this feature a rare indulgence.
Elite Neighborhood
Bandra is home to Bollywood stars, business tycoons, and sports icons. Living here means access to high-end restaurants, designer boutiques, and vibrant nightlife. Shaw’s choice of residence places him among Mumbai’s most influential circles, reinforcing his status both on and off the field.
Valuation And Prestige
Reportedly valued at Rs 10.5 crore, the apartment is more than just a home, it’s a statement of success. The combination of prime location, lavish amenities, and architectural finesse makes it one of the most desirable properties in the city. For Shaw, it’s a lifestyle upgrade that mirrors his rising career.
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