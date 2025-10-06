Barcelona coach Hansi Flick is facing increased pressure after a 4-1 defeat to Sevilla. Despite widespread criticism of his tactics, Flick has publicly defended his approach, stating that major mistakes are to blame for the team's recent struggles.

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has hit back at growing calls for tactical changes following his team’s recent struggles.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The pressure on the German coach has intensified after the defending champions slumped to their second straight defeat on Sunday evening - a 4-1 humiliation at the hands of Sevilla in Andalusia.

The performance, as much as the result itself, fueled widespread criticism from fans and pundits alike. Many questioned Flick’s system, arguing that Barcelona’s defensive vulnerabilities and lack of balance have now been brutally exposed in consecutive matches.

Flick Defiant Over Tactical Approach

Addressing the media after the heavy loss, Flick was asked directly whether he planned to alter his tactical setup in light of the setbacks. However, the former Bayern Munich manager stood firm, dismissing the notion that a system overhaul was necessary.

“Change my system? I don’t think it’s about the system,” Flick insisted. “What we need to do is avoid making these big mistakes.”

According to his comments, Flick intends to stick with his current approach - though the mounting criticism suggests the spotlight on him won’t be fading any time soon.