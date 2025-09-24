FC Barcelona is already laying the groundwork for its 2026 squad, with a key focus on finding a replacement for striker Robert Lewandowski.

It has been only a few weeks since the summer transfer window shut, but FC Barcelona are already laying the groundwork for their 2026 plans.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A key issue the club faces heading into next season is the striker position, with Robert Lewandowski’s contract set to expire in June. Internally, there are discussions around whether Ferran Torres could step up as the team’s No. 9 after some promising performances in that role.

Despite this, Barcelona’s sporting department continues to track the market carefully for potential long-term replacements.

Julian Alvarez Still on the Radar

According to The Athletic, one name that remains firmly on Barcelona’s shortlist is Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid and Argentina. Club president Joan Laporta is believed to be a big admirer of the 2022 World Cup winner, who impressed during his first season with Atletico in 2024/25.

Barcelona view the 25-year-old as an ideal forward, praising his goal-scoring ability, relentless pressing, and versatility across attacking positions.

Financial Challenge Ahead

However, a move for Alvarez would be far from straightforward. He is under contract with Atletico Madrid until 2030, and Los Rojiblancos spent close to €95 million to sign him from Manchester City just last year. Any deal would likely cost Barcelona upwards of €100 million — a significant hurdle given the club’s ongoing financial struggles.

Even so, it appears Barcelona will keep Alvarez under close observation as they weigh their options for strengthening the attack at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in the coming months.