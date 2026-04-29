Hailey Baptiste shocked Madrid by ending Aryna Sabalenka’s 15‑match winning streak in a dramatic quarter‑final. Saving six match points, the American reached her first WTA 1000 semi‑final with a fearless performance.

Hailey Baptiste ended Aryna Sabalenka’s title defence in Madrid on Tuesday and halted the world number one's 15-match winning streak with a 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (8/6) quarter-final victory to deliver the biggest shock of the tournament so far.

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The American saved five match points at 4-5 in the decider and a sixth in the tiebreak before she handed Sabalenka just her second defeat of the year, and her first since the Australian Open final three months ago.

Sabalenka is a three-time champion in Madrid and reached the final in the Spanish capital in each of the last three editions of the event but was unable to shake off the 30th-seeded Baptiste, who peppered her with huge serves and ultra-aggressive groundstrokes to reach a maiden WTA 1000 semi-final.

Baptiste came up with huge serves in several crucial moments – finishing the duel with a total of 12 aces and 10 double faults – and even saved a match point with a bold serve-and-volley approach on her way to a memorable two-hour 30-minute triumph.

"I feel incredible... It was a super tight match, 7-6 in the third, I had to fight off some match points,” Baptiste said.

"It just shows me where my game lies, and I've always believed it. And I feel like now I'm starting to put it into action, and the world is seeing it as well. So I'm very confident right now."

Next up for the 24-year-old Baptiste is ninth-seeded Mirra Andreeva, who gave herself an early birthday gift by defeating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 7-6(7/1), 6-3 to reach her first Madrid semi-final.

The Russian teenager, who turns 19 on Wednesday, was a recent champion in Linz and improved her clay-court record to 11-1 this season.

Earlier in the day, Jannik Sinner suggested the Madrid Open organisers should reconsider their tournament scheduling to avoid late-night finishes like the one Rafael Jodar experienced in the third round on Sunday.

In a rare 11:00 am start on Tuesday, Sinner moved past British 19th seed Cameron Norrie 6-2, 7-5 to reach the quarter-finals.

He explained he was put on first on Manolo Santana Stadium so that Jodar, his potential next opponent, would be scheduled in the afternoon to give the Spaniard time to recover from his three-set win over Joao Fonseca that ended at 1:00 am on Monday morning.

- Unusual early start -

"It's quite unusual for me," Sinner told Tennis TV about his early kick-off.

"There was a question if it would be me or Jodar to play at 4. But I think it's right he plays at 4, because he finished very, very late.

"But at the same time, I feel like we need to make some adjustments to the scheduling of the day. Two matches (starting) from 8pm is very late.

"Even though you have one day in between. But still it's very, very late.

"You finish at 1:30am, and you need to eat, you need to have treatment, so it's very late. But we try to adapt ourselves, our bodies, our minds, so from my side it was a good performance today."

Sinner, who is bidding to reach the semi-finals for the first time in the Spanish capital, will next face 19-year-old Jodar in what will be a highly-anticipated last-eight showdown.

Jodar's dream run on home soil continued with a convincing 7-5, 6-0 thumping of world number 66 Vit Kopriva.

Casper Ruud fought back from the brink to keep his title defence alive with a 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/3) victory over former finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas.

In a high-quality three-hour contest, Tsitsipas led 5-3 in the decider, holding two match points, and served for the victory at 5-4, but Ruud, who was 0/11 in break points up until then, found a way to take down the Greek's serve and went on to clinch the tie-break.

Ruud will square off with 21-year-old Belgian Alexander Blockx for a semi-final spot.

Last week's Barcelona champion Arthur Fils advanced to the quarter-finals at the Caja Magica with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentine 25th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

The Frenchman will take on Jiri Lehecka, who beat sixth-seeded Italian Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-3, for a place in the last four.

AFP (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)