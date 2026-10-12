Manchester City defeated 10-man Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield. Ryan Gravenberch's red card proved costly for the hosts, with Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku, and Rayan Cherki scoring to maintain City's perfect start to the season.

Manchester City secured a 3-0 victory over Liverpool at Anfield, with Ryan Gravenberch’s sending-off proving costly for the hosts in the Premier League 2026-27 clash. After withstanding Liverpool’s early pressure, Erling Haaland opened the scoring in the 65th minute, shortly after Gravenberch was sent off for a second yellow card. Jeremy Doku doubled City’s lead with a stunning strike before Rayan Cherki sealed the win late in the match.

Early Chances For Both Sides

Liverpool started brightly and pushed City back during the opening 15 minutes. However, the visitors created opportunities of their own, with Antoine Semenyo delivering a dangerous low cross that neither Haaland nor Iliman Ndiaye could reach. Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker and City’s Gianluigi Donnarumma were called into action as the match progressed. Donnarumma denied Lewis Koumas and Gravenberch early in the second half, while Alexis Mac Allister came close with a curling effort.

City Capitalises on Red Card

Haaland missed a good chance around the hour mark after being set up by Semenyo, but City soon capitalised on their numerical advantage. Gravenberch received his second yellow card for a challenge on Doku, leaving Liverpool with 10 players.

City took less than three minutes to make the extra man count. Doku’s effort was deflected into Haaland’s path, and the Norwegian striker finished clinically to give the visitors the lead.

Doku then produced a superb individual effort, cutting in from the left before curling the ball past Alisson to make it 2-0. Cherki completed the scoring late on, turning inside Jeremie Frimpong and finishing under Alisson after a slick team move.

League Table Impact

The victory maintained City’s perfect start to the league campaign and kept them at the top of the table. Liverpool, meanwhile, suffered their first league defeat and dropped to ninth. (ANI)