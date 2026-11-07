Former Indian women's hockey coach Gurdial Singh Bhangu, who led the team to a historic gold at the 2002 Commonwealth Games, has died at 86. He was the first hockey coach to receive the Dronacharya Award for his contributions to the sport.

Legacy of a Coaching Icon

Former Indian women's hockey team chief coach Gurdial Singh Bhangu, who guided the country to its historic gold medal at the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester, died in Surrey, Canada, at the age of 86, Olympics.com reported. Bhangu was at the helm when India defeated hosts England 3-2 in a dramatic final to clinch their maiden Commonwealth Games gold in women's hockey.

The historic triumph, sealed by Mamta Kharab's golden goal in extra time, later inspired the storyline of the 2007 Bollywood film 'Chak De! India', starring Shah Rukh Khan. The Indian team, led by captain Suraj Lata Devi, scripted history with the memorable victory, which remains one of the defining moments in the country's hockey history.

The Tactical Genius Behind the Gold

While Shah Rukh Khan's fictional character Kabir Khan was inspired by former Indian goalkeeper Mir Ranjan Negi, Bhangu was the chief coach who guided the women's team during its historic campaign. Bhangu's understanding of hockey rules played a crucial role in the final against England.

Aware that an active penalty-corner sequence must continue even after the hooter, he had instructed his players not to switch off until the play was completed, according to Olympics.com. That awareness proved decisive in extra time. As the hooter sounded, England's defenders relaxed, but the Indian players continued their attack. Mamta Kharab eventually scored off a rebound to produce the winning moment. Although the goal was initially disallowed, officials later overturned the decision, confirming India's historic triumph.

Career and Contributions

Born in Lyallpur, now Faisalabad in Pakistan, Bhangu grew up in Ambala and played hockey at the university level. He subsequently trained at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala, where he learnt under hockey legend Dhyan Chand and Olympic gold medallist Balkishan Singh.

Before taking charge of the Indian women's team, Bhangu had gained international coaching experience with Nigeria. He served as chief coach of the Nigerian women's team from 1972 to 1976 and helped the side qualify for its first Hockey World Cup in 1976, according to Olympics.com.

Bhangu was appointed chief coach of the Indian women's team in 1998, following the country's 12th-place finish at the Women's Hockey World Cup. Under his guidance, India secured the silver medal at the Asian Games in Bangkok later that year, laying the foundation for their Commonwealth Games success in 2002.

In recognition of his contribution to Indian sports, Bhangu received the Dronacharya Award in 2000, becoming the first hockey coach to receive the prestigious coaching honour. Hockey India also paid tribute to the former coach, remembering his contribution to the country's historic Commonwealth Games triumph.

"Hockey India mourns the sad demise of the Chief Coach of the 2002 Commonwealth Games Gold Medal-winning Indian Women’s Team, Shri Gurdial Singh Bhangu, at the age of 86. His contribution to Indian hockey will always be remembered. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. 🙏 #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 7, 2026 "Hockey India mourns the sad demise of the Chief Coach of the 2002 Commonwealth Games Gold Medal-winning Indian Women’s Team, Shri Gurdial Singh Bhangu, at the age of 86. His contribution to Indian hockey will always be remembered. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," Hockey India said in a post on X.