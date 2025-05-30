Rohit Sharma's stunning 81 off 50 balls powered Mumbai Indians to a commanding 228/5 against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 Eliminator. Despite two dropped catches, Sharma anchored the innings, capitalizing on his lifelines to lead MI's charge.

Veteran opener Rohit Sharma turned back the clock with his sensational performance in the IPL 2025 Eliminator against Gujarat Titans, leading the Mumbai Indians' charge in a crucial knockout match.

After opting to bat first by Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya, openers Jonny Bairstow and Rohit Sharma gave the side a steady start to their innings, with the former unleashing his firepower, including 26 runs in an over against Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna, while the former was playing as a second fiddle.

The Titans got their first breakthrough after Sai Kishore managed to get rid of well-settled Jonny Bairstow for 47. Thereafter, Rohit Sharma took charge of the innings, with Suryakumar Yadav providing solid support from the other end. The former Mumbai Indians captain played a brilliant innings of 81 off 50 balls, including nine fours and two sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 162.00.

Rohit Sharma takes advantage of the double reprieve

Rohit Sharma might have played a brilliant knock for the Mumbai Indians in a crucial clash against the Mumbai Indians, but this would not have been possible without the two lifelines he received before completing his half-century. The veteran batter was dropped twice, thanks to sloppy fielding by the Titans.

The first of two dropped catches came in the second over of the MI’s innings when Rohit Sharma turned across for a pull shot off the back of a back-of-length ball delivery by Prasidh Krishna, but mistimed it. Gerald Coetzee, who was at the fine leg, firmly kept his eyes on the ball, but suddenly the ball burst out of his palms. At that time, Rohit Sharma was batting on 4.

Rohit Sharma’s second lifeline came in the third over when the veteran batter attempted to slog off Mohammed Siraj’s delivery, but got a thick edge and went towards the wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis. It looked like Rohit was about to get dismissed as Mendis moved across and got both gloves, but he failed to hold on to a regulation catch, spilling the opportunity and allowing Rohit Sharma to survive on 12.

These two dropped catches of Rohit Sharma proved costly for the Gujarat Titans as he went on to anchor the innings with a match-defining knock of 81 off 50 balls until his stay at the crease was ended by Prasidh Krishan after being caught by Rashid Khan.

With his 81-run knock, Rohit Sharma has completed 400 runs in the ongoing IPL season, as he has amassed 410 runs, including four fifties, at an average of 31.53 and a strike rate of 150.18 in 14 matches. Moreover, Rohit completed 7000 IPL runs, amassing 7038 runs, including two centuries and 47 fifties, at an average of 29.82 in 271 matches.

Mumbai Indians set a challenging target for Gujarat Titans to chase

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians posted a total of 228/5 in 20 overs. Apart from Rohit Sharma and Jonny Bairstow, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Hardik Pandya made vital contributions to MI’s innings.

Suryakumar played an innings of 33 off 20 balls while forming a 59-run stand for the second wicket with Rohit Sharma. Suryakumar continued his impressive run of form as he scored over 25 runs in 15 consecutive matches of the ongoing IPL season. Tilak Varma chipped in with a knock of 25 off 11 balls, while Hardik Pandya played a quickfire cameo knock of 22 off 9 balls to take Mumbai Indians past the 200-run mark.

Gujarat Titans bowlers did not have an ideal outing in the Eliminator as they were they were taken to the cleaners by Mumbai’s aggressive batting lineup, with 5 bowlers conceding over 30 runs in their spells. Sai Kishore led the GT’s bowling attack with figures of 2/42 in four overs, while Prasidh Krishna picked up two wickets while conceding 53 runs in his spell of four overs.