Image Credit : Getty

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will face off in the IPL 2025 Eliminator at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh’s Mullanpur on Friday, May 30.

Gujarat Titans qualified for the playoffs after finishing third on the points table with 18 points after being dethroned by Punjab Kings from the top. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, secured the fourth playoff spot on the points table with 16 points in 14 matches.

As GT and MI gear up for an all-important Eliminator in Mullanpur, the spotlight is expected to be on Rohit Sharma, who brings a wealth of experience in IPL knockouts. Let’s take a look at how Mumbai Indians' star batter performed in the playoffs