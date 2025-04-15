Some players from Team India have married foreign women. While a few are still happily married, others have parted ways and are now divorced.
Today, we’ll tell you about 5 Indian cricketers who have married foreign women and made their in-laws overseas.
Hardik Pandya married Serbian model Natasa Stankovic, and after four years together, the couple divorced. They have a son together.
Yuvraj Singh married British actress and model Hazel Keech. The couple appears to be very happy together.
Irfan Pathan has made Saudi Arabia his in-laws' home after marrying Safa Baig, a professional model.
Shikhar Dhawan made Australia his in-laws' home after marrying Ayesha Mukherjee, a resident there. However, the couple later divorced. They have a son together.
Cricketer Mandeep Singh married Jagdeep Jaiswal, who was born in Britain but has strong ties to India.
