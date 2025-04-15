English

5 Indian Cricketers Who Married Foreign Women

A look at 5 Indian cricketers who chose their life partners from foreign countries.
Apr 15 2025
Love, Marriage, and Divorces

Some players from Team India have married foreign women. While a few are still happily married, others have parted ways and are now divorced.

Image credits: Insta/yuvisofficial
Who are those 5 cricketers?

Today, we’ll tell you about 5 Indian cricketers who have married foreign women and made their in-laws overseas.

Image credits: Insta/yuvisofficial
1. Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya married Serbian model Natasa Stankovic, and after four years together, the couple divorced. They have a son together.

Image credits: X/ANI Digital
2. Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh married British actress and model Hazel Keech. The couple appears to be very happy together.

Image credits: Insta/yuvisofficial
3. Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan has made Saudi Arabia his in-laws' home after marrying Safa Baig, a professional model.

Image credits: Insta/safamirza_official
4. Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan made Australia his in-laws' home after marrying Ayesha Mukherjee, a resident there. However, the couple later divorced. They have a son together.

Image credits: X/Shikhar Dhawan
5. Mandeep Singh

Cricketer Mandeep Singh married Jagdeep Jaiswal, who was born in Britain but has strong ties to India.

Image credits: Insta/mandeeps12

