Rodney Tucker and Paul Reiffel will be the on-field umpires for the Super Eights opening match between New Zealand and Pakistan in Colombo.

Group 2 Match Officials

Rodney Tucker and Paul Reiffel will be in the middle for the opening Super Eights match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. New Zealand take on Pakistan in Colombo on Saturday as Group 2 gets underway, with Allahudien Paleker in place as TV Umpire and Sam Nogajski taking on the role of Fourth Umpire, according to the ICC.

Tucker and Nogajski will be the on-field team on 28 February when Sri Lanka face Pakistan in Kandy, while Nogajski will also oversee England's match with Pakistan at the same venue on 24 February alongside Nitin Menon. Adrian Holdstock is also part of the Sri Lankan-based officials' team for the Super Eights stage and will be on-field alongside Ahsan Raza for England's clashes with the co-hosts in Kandy on 22 February and New Zealand five days later.

Paleker and Asif Yaqoob will be in the middle for Sri Lanka's meeting with New Zealand in Colombo on 25 February.

Group 1 Match Officials

Group 1 begins with co-hosts India taking on South Africa on 22 February, and the experienced duo of Richard Kettleborough and Chris Gaffaney will be taking charge, assisted by TV Umpire Alex Wharf and Fourth Umpire Chris Brown.

Gaffaney and Wharf join forces for the final match of the Super Eight stage, India's match with the West Indies in Kolkata on March 1, while Wharf and Kettleborough are the on-field duo for the co-hosts' clash with Zimbabwe on 26 February.

Zimbabwe are unbeaten after the group stage and will hope to take that momentum into their clash with the similarly in-form West Indies on 23 February, with Richard Illingworth and Jayaraman Madanagopal overseeing the action in Mumbai. Shahid Saikat and Kumar Dharmasena are the on-field team for the West Indies' match against South Africa on 26 February, with Dharmasena back in place alongside Illingworth when the Proteas face Zimbabwe on 1 March.

Match Referees

Ranjan Madugalle, Andrew Pycroft, Richie Richardson, and Javagal Srinath share the match referee duties.