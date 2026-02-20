The Bangladesh Cricket Board has confirmed the schedule for Pakistan's three-match ODI series in March 2026. All matches will be day-night fixtures and are set to be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Friday confirmed the schedule for Pakistan's upcoming ODI tour of Bangladesh in 2026, with the three-match series set to be played in March at a single venue in Mirpur.

Detailed Tour Schedule

According to the media release, the Pakistan national team will arrive on March 9 for the tour. All three One-Day Internationals will be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The three-match ODI series will begin on March 11, with the second and third ODIs scheduled for March 13 and March 15, respectively. All matches will be day-night fixtures. The itinerary also includes rest and practice days on March 10, 12 and 14, while the Pakistan team is set to depart on March 16.

ODI Series Fixtures

Pakistan tour of Bangladesh 2026: March 11: Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 1st ODI March 13: Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI March 15: Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI

T20 World Cup Updates

Meanwhile, Pakistan are currently playing in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. The Salman Agha-led Pakistan, who are playing their matches in Sri Lanka, finished second in the Group A standings. The Men in Green secured victories against the USA, Netherlands and Namibia in Group A matches. But they suffered a thrashing 61-run loss against the defending champions, India.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, were replaced by Scotland in the 2026 T20 World Cup, after their request to have all their matches played outside India could not be agreed upon by the International Crcket Council (ICC), which they put in place after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Mustafizur Rahman was removed from the squad following instructions from the BCCI amid concerns related to atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh.

On February 9, the ICC confirmed that Bangladesh would not face any sanctions for declining to play their T20 World Cup matches in India. Additionally, the BCB was granted the right to host an ICC event before the 2031 men's ODI World Cup, which Bangladesh is set to co-host alongside India.