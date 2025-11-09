Pukhraj Singh Gill clinched his maiden pro golf title at the IGPL Invitational Jamshedpur with a record nine-shot victory. The win elevated him to second on the IGPL Order of Merit, positioning him well for a spot on the Asian Tour.

Pukhraj Singh Gill Dominates IGPL Jamshedpur for Maiden Win

Pukhraj Singh Gill, who won the IGPL Invitational Jamshedpur for a breakthrough win in professional golf, was thrilled to receive his winner's cheque from former Chief Minister Arjun Munda, as per the release from IGPL. Winner by nine shots, the biggest margin in IGPL, Pukhraj felt that this win would motivate him to aspire for more wins.

Eyes on Asian Tour After Order of Merit Jump

The win also carried Pukhraj to second place on the IGPL Order of Merit (OOM) with Rs. 48,81,832 and is now under Rs. 12 lakhs behind the leader, Aman Raj. With top four finishers on the IGPL Order of Merit getting a spot onto the Asian Tour's Qualifying School Final stage, Pukhraj said, "This can help me get to the Asian Tour," as quoted from a release by IGPL. Also, the topper will get a spot in the International Series early next year and a spot in one of the Open Qualifying Series Tournaments next year.

IGPL Fosters Talent with Strong Incentives

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO of IGPL said, "The IGPL has made sure there are a lot of incentives for the players. More are on the way, and we want the best of facilities for these talented lot." He added, "Kapil and Pukhraj have won their maiden pro titles in the last few weeks and young stars, Kartik Singh and Veer Ganapathy, have made a big mark."

Order of Merit Race Heats Up

Among the players in the running for the OOM and they are led by Aman Raj, Pukhraj, Kartik Singh Bhullar, Sachin Baisoya, Kapil Kumar, and Veer Ganapathy. Seven players have won Rs. 30 lakhs or more from the first six events so far. Four players have, between them, won the six IGPL events held so far. Bhullar (Chandigarh and Jaypee Greens) and Aman Raj (Pune and Kolkata) have won twice each, while Kapil Kumar (Pune) and Pukhraj (Jamshedpur) have won once each.

Harendra Gupta's Team Claims Pro-Am Title

Harendra Gupta of Chandigarh carried his team of three amateurs to memorable win the Pro-Am. His teammates were Nishant Jha, Harsh Kumar Pandey and Vinayak Siddhi. Tusshar Pannu's team was second with his teammates Deepak Sahay, Aarav Wadhera and Raman Jha. The third place was grabbed by Samarth Dwivedi's team of Punam Doshi, Dheer Dutta and Nitin Khosla. Winner of the main tournament, Pukhraj Singh Gill played alongside the chief guest, Arjun Munda with the other members being Rupesh Katriar and Prashant Maurya.

Next on Tour

The next event on the IGPL Tour will be in Mumbai from November 20. (ANI)