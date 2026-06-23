Olympian Duncan Scott joined the Scottish Thistles Netball team to mark one month to the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games. The event featured a pop-up netball court at the Hydro, the future venue for the Netball competition and Opening Ceremony.

Glasgow Kicks Off One-Month Countdown

Scotland's most decorated Olympic and Commonwealth athlete, Duncan Scott, the Scottish Thistles Netball team and future Netball sporting stars from across Glasgow, joined forces on Tuesday to mark one month to go until the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Glasgow has kicked off the countdown in style, with a vibrant pop-up Netball court transforming the concourse outside the iconic Hydro. The venue will host the Opening Ceremony and will be the home of the Netball competition from July 25.

In a standout crossover moment, Scott, who has 12 Commonwealth medals, swapped the pool for the court, donning a Netball bib to join in the action. His appearance highlighted the national pride building across Team Scotland, as athletes from different 10 sports and six Para sports prepare to compete on home soil.

Scottish Thistles captain, Emily Nicholl, led the session, putting Scottish influencers and future Netball stars through their paces, showcasing the speed, skill and intensity fans can expect when Netball takes over the Hydro from 25 July to 2 August.

An Unforgettable Games Await

The Glasgow 2026 buzz is growing across the city, with the atmosphere building as venues and communities as the Games draw closer. Over 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories, arriving in Scotland next month, the stage is set for an unforgettable 11 days of world-class sport.

With the Glasgow 2026 Festival already underway and over 500 businesses, community groups and sporting organisations having joined the national All In campaign to show their support for the Games, Glasgow and Scotland are ready to welcome athletes and fans from across the Commonwealth.

Athlete and Organiser Perspectives

Natalie Cunningham, Glasgow 2026 Director of Sport:

"Reaching this milestone is a huge moment for everyone involved in Glasgow 2026. This is the moment that it starts to feel real. These are going to be Games that people talk about for years to come, a real moment in history for the city and for the Commonwealth. We're creating something truly unforgettable, and I can honestly say this is not an event anyone will want to miss. "We're in the final straight for selections and it's brilliant to see Olympic, Paralympic, World and European champions getting ready to go head-to-head in Glasgow next month. The standard of competition across our 10 sports and six Para sports is incredible. No matter what sport you watch - whether in the arenas or at home - Glasgow 2026 is world-class sport at its best. We can't wait to welcome the world back to Glasgow and to see athletes and fans from across the Commonwealth come together for what will be an unforgettable summer."

Emily Nicholl, Scottish Thistles Captain:

"As an athlete, it's an incredibly exciting time, it's all starting to feel very real now. Having the chance to play at the Hydro in front of a home crowd is going to be such a special experience, and days like today really bring that to life. It also means a lot to be able to inspire the next generation and show young people just how exciting netball can be."

Duncan Scott MBE, Team Scotland Swimmer:

"It's always special to be part of Team Scotland, and even more so in a home Games environment. Getting involved and being put through my paces by Emily and the team was great fun and getting to try something a bit different gives you a real appreciation for the wider team and what they are doing in preparation for the Games. There's something unique about being part of this group of athletes and competing in front of a home crowd is something we're all looking forward to."

Final Tickets on Sale for Fans

As Glasgow prepares to throw open its doors, fans are being called on to play their part too, echoing the passion and pride of the Tartan Army seen on the world stage and bringing that same energy to support Team Scotland this summer.

The final ticket drop is on sale now, including highly sought-after seats for the Opening Ceremony, set to be one of the hottest tickets in the city and a spectacular start to the Games. Fans are encouraged not to miss out and get their hands on their tickets today, available at glasgow2026.com/tickets.

The Hydro will host Netball from July 25 to August 2, with tickets starting from 17 Pounds for adults and 13 Pounds for concessions. (ANI)