India’s Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign begins with a clash against Pakistan, followed by group fixtures against Netherlands, South Africa, Bangladesh and Australia. Here’s the full schedule and broadcast details.

India, fresh from their 50-over World Cup triumph, will now look to make history in the shortest format as the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 gets underway. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has reached the semi-finals five times but is still searching for its first T20 crown.

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The tournament features 12 teams divided into two groups of six. Each team plays five matches in the group stage, with the top two advancing to the semi-finals. India are placed in Group 1 alongside Australia, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh and the Netherlands.

India’s Group Stage Fixtures

India begin their campaign with a high-voltage clash against Pakistan on June 14 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Their second match is against the Netherlands on June 17 at Headingley, Leeds. The third fixture will be against South Africa on June 21 at Old Trafford, Manchester.

On June 25, India face Bangladesh at Old Trafford before concluding the group stage against Australia on June 28 at Lord’s, London.

Full Tournament Schedule

The competition opens on June 12 with England vs Sri Lanka at Edgbaston. Other early fixtures include Scotland vs Ireland and Australia vs South Africa on June 13. West Indies face New Zealand the same day in Southampton.

Bangladesh meet the Netherlands on June 14 before India’s clash with Pakistan later that evening. Matches continue across venues in Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Southampton, Bristol and London.

Quarterfinals are scheduled for July 9, 10 and 11. The semi-finals will be played on July 14 and 15 at The Oval, London. The final is set for July 5 at Lord’s Cricket Ground.

12 June, Match 1 – England vs Sri Lanka, Edgbaston Birmingham, 23:00 IST

13 June, Match 2 – Scotland vs Ireland, Old Trafford Manchester, 15:00 IST

13 June, Match 3 – Australia vs South Africa, Old Trafford Manchester, 19:00 IST

13 June, Match 4 – West Indies vs New Zealand, Hampshire Bowl Southampton, 23:00 IST

14 June, Match 5 – Bangladesh vs Netherlands, Edgbaston Birmingham, 15:00 IST

14 June, Match 6 – India vs Pakistan, Edgbaston Birmingham, 19:00 IST

16 June, Match 7 – New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Hampshire Bowl Southampton, 19:00 IST

16 June, Match 8 – England vs Ireland, Hampshire Bowl Southampton, 23:00 IST

17 June, Match 9 – Australia vs Bangladesh, Headingley Leeds, 15:00 IST

17 June, Match 10 – India vs Netherlands, Headingley Leeds, 19:00 IST

17 June, Match 11 – South Africa vs Pakistan, Edgbaston Birmingham, 23:00 IST

18 June, Match 12 – West Indies vs Scotland, Headingley Leeds, 23:00 IST

19 June, Match 13 – New Zealand vs Ireland, Hampshire Bowl Southampton, 23:00 IST

20 June, Match 14 – Australia vs Netherlands, Hampshire Bowl Southampton, 15:00 IST

20 June, Match 15 – Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Hampshire Bowl Southampton, 19:00 IST

20 June, Match 16 – England vs Scotland, Headingley Leeds, 23:00 IST

21 June, Match 17 – West Indies vs Sri Lanka, Bristol County Ground Bristol, 15:00 IST

21 June, Match 18 – South Africa vs India, Old Trafford Manchester, 19:00 IST

23 June, Match 19 – New Zealand vs Scotland, Bristol County Ground Bristol, 15:00 IST

23 June, Match 20 – Sri Lanka vs Ireland, Bristol County Ground Bristol, 19:00 IST

23 June, Match 21 – Australia vs Pakistan, Headingley Leeds, 23:00 IST

24 June, Match 22 – England vs West Indies, Lord’s London, 23:00 IST

25 June, Match 23 – India vs Bangladesh, Old Trafford Manchester, 19:00 IST

25 June, Match 24 – South Africa vs Netherlands, Bristol County Ground Bristol, 23:00 IST

26 June, Match 25 – Sri Lanka vs Scotland, Old Trafford Manchester, 23:00 IST

27 June, Match 26 – Pakistan vs Netherlands, Bristol County Ground Bristol, 15:00 IST

27 June, Match 27 – West Indies vs Ireland, Bristol County Ground Bristol, 19:00 IST

27 June, Match 28 – England vs New Zealand, The Oval London, 23:00 IST

28 June, Match 29 – South Africa vs Bangladesh, Lord’s London, 15:00 IST

28 June, Match 30 – Australia vs India, Lord’s London, 19:00 IST

30 June, Semi-Final 1 – T.B.C. vs T.B.C., The Oval London, 19:00 IST

02 July, Semi-Final 2 – T.B.C. vs T.B.C., The Oval London, 23:00 IST

05 July, Final

Broadcast And Streaming

Fans in India can watch all matches live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. Matches will also be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Despite consistent semi-final appearances, India have yet to lift the Women’s T20 World Cup trophy. With a strong squad and recent success in the 50-over format, expectations are high. The opening clash against Pakistan is expected to set the tone, while the final group match against Australia could prove decisive.

The Women in Blue will aim to combine experience and youthful energy to break their title drought and make history in London this July.