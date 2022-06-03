French Open 2022: Rohan Bopanna 'gutted' after missing out on doubles final berth

Rohan Bopanna lost the doubles semis of the French Open 2022 on Thursday with Matwé Middelkoop. Consequently, he has been left gutted by the same.

It was heartbreak for veteran Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwé Middelkoop during the 2022 French Open semi-final. The pair lost to Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands and Marcelo Arévalo of Salvador 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (8-10), thus squandering their chance to reach the final. The two hour and seven-minute clash saw plenty of emotions throughout the match. The Indo-Dutch duo fought it out until the end and never seemed to be dominated by their opponents during the entire course of the match. As a result, the defeat was heartbreaking for Bopanna, who is gutted by the same.

After the defeat, Bopanna told The Times of India, "The loss guts me, no doubt. We played well these two weeks, fought through tough matches and then to be short of making the final by two-three points. They started serving better when the sun came out halfway through the match. The balls were flying. Jules was volleying well and playing great on the big points."

"I was extremely close to my uncle [father's older brother]. It was his memory that kept pushing me these past two weeks. The 13th-day ceremony is tomorrow," added Bopanna. He was gloomy throughout the tournament, as his uncle had passed away on the day it went underway. The crowd was drawn into the contest, given its intimate setting.

During the tenth game of the second set, the crowd began to cheer while the point was in play. As Bopanna stared at the gathering, he was pulled back by the chair-umpire, who was under the notion that the Indian had a verbal duel. However, after he clarified that he wasn't doing so, the play resumed.