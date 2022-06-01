French Open 2022: Time to learn and improve, says Alcaraz after loss to Zverev

Spanish teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz was one of the contenders to clinch this year's French Open crown. However, the 19-year-old, who came into Roland Garros on the back of a stellar run, lost to Alexander Zverev in a dramatic four-set clash on Tuesday in Paris.

The German third seed claimed a 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (9/7) victory over the Spaniard after three hours and 18 minutes.

Zverev moved into his second straight last-four match at Roland Garros with his first-ever Grand Slam win over a top-10 player. The German will now face 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal, who beat World No.1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) win last night.

Alcaraz has won four titles this year, including two Masters 1,000 events, but made 56 unforced errors as he missed chances to reach a first major semi-final. However, the Spanish teenager took this opportunity to state he would make a comeback after spending time improving his game.

Taking to Instagram, Alcaraz wrote, "Time to learn and improve, we'll be back to try again next year! 👋🏻😀 Thank u everyone for your support at @rolandgarros and congrats to @alexzverev123! 👏🏻 Good luck in the rest of the tournament! 😉"

Meanwhile, Olympic champion Zverev reached the last four at a Slam for the fifth time in his career to maintain his bid for a maiden title at one of the sport's four most significant events.

"I hope I can win it before he starts beating us all, and we have no chance," said Zverev. "The match was swinging his way. I'm extremely happy to win the tie-break."

