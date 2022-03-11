Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    F1 Championship 2022: Gasly finishes fastest in Bahrain's pre-season test Day 1

    The 2022 F1 Championship begins on March 20 in Bahrain. The pre-season test was held on Thursday, with Pierre Gasly finishing the fastest.

    Formula 1 F1 Championship 2022: Pierre Gasly finishes fastest in Bahrain pre-season test Day 1-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 11, 2022, 12:02 PM IST

    Things are heating up in the motorsport department as the Formula 1 (F1) Championship 2022 gets underway with the Bahrain Grand Prix (GP) on March 20. Meanwhile, the pre-season Test was held in Bahrain on Friday, while AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly finished the fastest on Day 1 of the same. He finished 1m 33.902s.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

    Although Charles Leclerc dominated in the morning, Gasly capitalised post sun-set, as things cooled down and the grip improved, especially under the lights. While Carlos Sainz finished second with 1:24.359, Leclerc was third with 1:34.531. Lance Stroll received the first red flag after his Aston Martin pitched its aero rakes but was off to a flyer in the afternoon session, finishing fourth with 1:34.736.

    ALSO READ: F1 Championship 2022 - Fernando Alonso express confidence ahead of new season

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

    Williams' Alexander Abon claimed fifth place, with 1:35.070, while Lando Norris of McLaren finished sixth despite starting slow and got off to a flier late in the evening. Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas took the seventh spot with over 50 laps, while his teammate Zhou Guanyu claimed the 14th spot after a pit lane stoppage during the morning session.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

    Sebastian Vettel of Aston Martin finished eighth with 39 laps in the morning, as he finished ahead of Mercedes's George Russell at ninth. The latter was followed by Red Bill's Sergio Perez on tenth, while his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton claimed the 11th spot. The remaining four happened to be Alpine's Fernando Alonso (12th), followed by his teammate Esteban Ocon, Alfa Romero's Zhou Guanyo (14th) and Haas's Pietro Fittipaldi (15th).

    Last Updated Mar 11, 2022, 12:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    English Premier Leaggue, EPL 2021-22: Thomas Tuchel hints at things getting worse for Chelsea off-pitch-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Thomas Tuchel hints at things getting worse for Chelsea off-pitch

    Does WWE have plans for Seth Rollins vs Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38?-ayh

    Does WWE have plans for Seth Rollins vs Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38?

    Andy Murray to donate prize money to help Ukrainian children-ayh

    Andy Murray to donate prize money to help Ukrainian children

    Russia-Ukraine war: Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich sanctioned by UK United Kingdom-ayh

    Russia-Ukraine war: Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich sanctioned by UK

    Formula One, F1 Championship 2022: Fernando Alonso express confidence ahead of new season-ayh

    F1 Championship 2022: Fernando Alonso express confidence ahead of new season

    Recent Stories

    Exclusive Shivrajkumar on Puneeth Rajkumar's last film; 'dubbing for Appu's 'James' was tough' YCB

    Exclusive: Shivrajkumar on Puneeth Rajkumar's last film; 'dubbing for Appu's 'James' was tough'

    Russia used vacuum bomb in Ukraine Here is how lethal it is gcw

    Russia used ‘vacuum bomb’ in Ukraine? Here is how lethal it is

    Bhagwant Mann to meet Guv to stake claim to form Punjab's govt - ADT

    Bhagwant Mann to meet Guv to stake claim to form Punjab's govt

    BJP seats can be lowered says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on UP Election result - ADT

    'BJP seats can be lowered', says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on UP Election result

    Prashant Kishor on PM Modi's 2024 remark Saheb psychologically pressurising opposition

    'Saheb' psychologically pressurising opposition, Prashant Kishor on PM Modi's 2024 remark

    Recent Videos

    Goa Election 2022 Independents will help us form government says BJP gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Independents will help us form government, says BJP

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 People voted for AAP approved Kejriwal s Delhi model says Harjot Singh Bains gcw

    Punjab voted for AAP, approved Kejriwal's Delhi model, says Harjot Singh Bains

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 Celebrations across state begins as AAP crosses half way mark gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Celebrations across state begins as AAP crosses half-way mark

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 CM Charanjit Channi offers prayers at Chamkaur Sahib gurudwara ahead of results gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: CM Channi offers prayers at Chamkaur Sahib gurudwara ahead of results

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukrain crisis Prasanth Reghuvamsom report at Ukraine Poland border

    Exclusive: 'Every 20 minutes, buses have been taking refugees out'

    Video Icon