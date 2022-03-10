Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    F1 Championship 2022: Fernando Alonso express confidence ahead of new season

    The 2022 F1 Championship is set to get underway from March 20, with the Bahrain Grand Prix. Meanwhile, Fernando Alonso has expressed his confidence in the upcoming season.

    Formula One, F1 Championship 2022: Fernando Alonso express confidence ahead of new season-ayh
    First Published Mar 10, 2022, 3:40 PM IST

    The motorsport world is eagerly awaiting the beginning of the new Formula 1 (F1) Championship season. It gets underway from March 20, with the Bahrain Grand Prix (GP) scheduled to run from March 18-20. In the meantime, two-time championship winner Fernando Alonso of Spain has expressed his confidence ahead of the new season.

    Alonso will be competing for the Alpine F1 team, having joined the side last year, replacing Daniel Ricciardo, and finishing in the tenth spot. Notably, it will be the constructer’s second season in the championship. The constructor previously happened to be Renault before rebranding its name, as it aimed to give it a more comprehensive global recognition.

    ALSO READ: Ukraine War - F1 team Haas terminates Russian driver Mazepin's contract

    Speaking on his preparations for the season, Alonso told Forbes, “At this point, I feel much better than last year. I trained well, worked in the simulator, and felt 100% ready for a hectic year. The cars will improve by a few decimals each race because it will be effortless to make progress at the beginning.”

    “We have to try to be fast, not just on the track, but also in the factory. After four or five races, only one or two teams can win each race, and the other teams will copy them. Next year, all the cars will be the same,” added Alonso.

    ALSO READ: Return of the Silver Arrows - Mercedes' F1 2022 title contender W13 leaves fans jubilant

    Alonso will be driving the new A522 F1 Challengers this season. Alpine recently signed a sponsorship deal with Australian company BWT, while despite its off-track progress, its on-track advancement has taken a backseat. The team finished in the fifth spot last season, with only a couple of podium finishes, i.e. first in Hungarian GP (Esteban Ocon) and third in Qatar GP (Alonso).

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2022, 3:40 PM IST
