    Carlos Sainz secures victory at Australian GP as Ferrari seizes 1-2 finish following Verstappen's retirement

    Ferrari's Carlos Sainz secures a stunning win at the Australian Grand Prix after Max Verstappen's unexpected retirement, shaking up the Formula 1 season.

    Formula 1 Carlos Sainz secures victory at Australian GP as Ferrari seizes 1-2 finish following Verstappen's retirement osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 24, 2024, 3:40 PM IST

    In a dramatic turn of events at the Australian Grand Prix, Carlos Sainz of Ferrari claimed victory, breaking Red Bull's streak of wins this season after Max Verstappen's unfortunate retirement. Sainz, who underwent appendicitis surgery two weeks prior and missed the previous race, crossed the finish line 2.3 seconds ahead of his teammate Charles Leclerc, while Lando Norris of McLaren secured a courageous third place. This marked Sainz's third grand prix win and his first since last year's Singapore Grand Prix.

    Verstappen's day took a sour turn when he experienced smoke and fire emanating from his car due to a rear brake issue, forcing him to retire early. Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes also faced engine failure on lap 17, adding to the woes of the inconsistent Mercedes team. Meanwhile, Verstappen's teammate George Russell endured a heavy crash on the final lap, though he emerged unharmed.

    Despite Verstappen's dominance in the previous races, Ferrari had shown promising competitiveness throughout practice and qualifying sessions. Sainz's impressive performance in qualifying, despite not being fully fit, foreshadowed the team's strong showing in the race.

    Sainz, reflecting on his victory, expressed his joy and gratitude, acknowledging the physical challenge but crediting his ability to manage his pace effectively. With Sainz and Leclerc securing the top spots, Ferrari celebrated their first 1-2 finish since Bahrain 2022.

    As Sainz led from the front, Norris and Leclerc battled for position behind him, with Leclerc eventually securing second place after a strategic pit stop. With Verstappen out of contention, Sainz maintained his lead and cruised to victory in front of a jubilant crowd of 130,000 fans.

    The Australian Grand Prix showcased the unpredictability of Formula 1 racing, highlighting the resilience and adaptability of drivers and teams in the face of challenges on the track.

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2024, 3:40 PM IST
