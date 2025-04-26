English

Football transfer rumours: Chelsea to sack Maresca?

sports Apr 26 2025
Author: Hrishikesh Damodar Image Credits:Getty
Enzo Maresca

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca’s future at Stamford Bridge is uncertain as club’s board is divided on whether to retain the services of an Italian coach after the team’s poor season.

Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United are likely to swap their forward Rasmus Hojlund for Atlanta winger Ademola Lookman as part of the deal between two clubs.

Ollie Watkins

With Aston Villa preparing to hear offers for Ollie Watkins, Chelsea emerged as the latest to express their interest for the England international after Liverpool and Man United.

Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham Hotspur are likely to look for their manager Ange Postecoglou’s replacement if they decide to sack him at the end of the ongoing season.

Enzo Fernandez

Real Madrid expressed their interest to have Enzo Fernandez by offering their midfielder Andre Guler to Chelsea as a swap deal in the summer transfer window.

Desire Doue

Manchester City are likely to bid for PSG forward Desire Doue, who has attracted interest from Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea, and the youngster is valued at €100 million.

Mohammed Kudus

West Ham United expressed their willingness to hear a £70 million deal for Mohammed Kudus, who is a target for Liverpool.

Victor Lindelof

Man United centre-back Victor Lindelof has attracted interest from eight clubs, including four from the Premier League, including West Ham, Everton, Wolves, and Everton.

Rodri

Manchester City will offer a new contract to Ballon d’Or winner Rodri as Real Madrid expressed their interest in signing him.

Wesley

The 21-year-old Flamengo winger Wesley’s agents have arrived in England to meet with the representatives of Liverpool and Manchester City.

