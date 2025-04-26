Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli: Who is the true King of IPL?
Rohit Sharma boasts five IPL titles as Mumbai Indians' captain, while Virat Kohli holds the record for most IPL runs. This analysis compares their achievements across key parameters to determine who truly reigns supreme in the IPL.
Who is IPL King?
Mumbai Indians star batter Rohit Sharma and Royal Challengers Bengaluru stalwart Virat Kohli are among the most prolific batters in the history of IPL. The two started their IPL journey in 2008 and went on to establish themselves as iconic figures of the tournament and becoming iconic faces of their respective franchises.
The popularity of Indian Premier League (IPL) has evolved around star players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, whose performances, leadership and fan following have played a mammoth role in the league’s global appeal. Though Rohit and Kohli have contributed to IPL and their respective franchises in their own way, there has often been debate on who holds the true legacy as the 'King of IPL'.
Let’s dive deep into their IPL journeys and compare their achievements with five key parameters in order to find out who deserves the title.
1. IPL titles and runs
When we talk about IPL titles, Rohit Sharma would definitely be the pick as he led Mumbai Indians to five triumphs, which is a joint-record alongside Chennai Super Kings in the history of the tournament. He captained to first IPL title in 2013 after taking over captaincy duties from Ricky in the middle of the season and later, he led the side to four more IPL triumphs in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. Also, Rohit Sharma is the leading run-getter for Mumbai Indians, amassing 6856 runs, including two centuries and 45 fifties, at an average of 29.80 in 265 matches.
Virat Kohli, on the other hand, has not won an IPL title despite being part of the tournament since 2008. Royal Challengers Bengaluru reached the final thrice in 2009, 2011, and 2016, with Kohli playing a pivotal role in the 2016 IPL season as a captain, but the side fell short of winning the elusive title. However, Kohli is the leading run-getter of the IPL, amassing 8396 runs, including 8 centuries and 60 fifties, at an average of 39.61 in 261 matches.
2. Home and Away records
Mumbai Indians star batter has a great record at home, amassing 3077 runs, including a century and 21 fifties, at an average of 32.05 in 111 matches, While in away matches, Rohit Sharma has amassed 2870 runs, including a century and 19 fifties, at an average of 29.28 in 115 matches. Rohit is just 130 runs away from completing 3000 runs in away IPL matches.
Virat Kohli, on the other hand, leads the chart in home and away matches.In home matches, Royals Challengers Bengaluru stalwart has amassed 3409 runs, including 4 centuries and 25 fifties, at an average of 39.18 in 102 games. In away matches, Kohli has aggregated 3963 runs, including 4 centuries and 29 fifties, at an average of 43.07 in 115 matches. The star batter is just 38 runs away from becoming the first batter to score 4000 runs in away matches in the IPL history.
3. Captaincy record
Apart from leading Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles, Rohit Sharma has been one of the most impactful and successful captains with tactical brilliance, calm demeanour, and his ability to get the best out of his players in pressure situations, which turned MI into one of the most dominant teams in the IPL. Rohit is the second-most successful IPL captain in terms of wins, 87 wins in 158 matches and a win percentage of 55.06.
Virat Kohli, on the other hand, became the captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2013 after being groomed for the role in the previous seasons of the tournament. However, Kohli’s captaincy record does not compare to Rohit Sharma’s captaincy as he won 66 matches and lost 70 in 143 matches. Despite Kohli having the best players during his captaincy stint at RCB, still he failed to win an IPL trophy after leading the side to the final in 2016, where they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad.
4. Consistency
Rohit Sharma has been consistently performing well since IPL 2008, scoring over 300 runs in 15 out of 18 seasons he has played so far. In the IPL 2025, Rohit is just 72 runs away from another 300-run season, as he has amassed 228 runs, including 2 fifties, at an average of 32.57 in 8 matches. His best IPL season came in 2013, when he amassed 538 runs, including 4 fifties, at an average of 38.42 in 19 matches.
Virat Kohli, on the other hand, had struggled in the first two seasons of the IPL before having a breakthrough season in 2011, emerging as the highest run-getter for RCB with 557 runs. Kohli holds the joint record of aggregating over 600 in four different seasons. He had a record-breaking IPL season in 2016, amassing 973 runs, including 4 centuries and 7 fifties, at an average of 81.08 in 16 matches.
5. Impact on team legacy
Rohit Sharma emerged as the face of the Mumbai Indians’ ever since he was acquired by the franchise in 2011 as he was already a well-known cricketer during his stint with Deccan Chargers. As a player and captain, Rohit Sharma played a pivotal role in making Mumbai Indians as a brand after Sachin Tendulkar. The Mumbai Indians’ popularity is capitalized on Rohit’s success, leadership, and consistency, making MI one of the most successful franchises on and off the field.
Virat Kohli, on the other hand, has been the face of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru after his quick to the stardom following a breakthrough season in 2011. Kohli has played a pivotal role in making RCB as one of the successful franchises and transforming them into a brand despite not having won the title since the first IPL season in 2008. Virat Kohli’s huge fan base not just in India but across the globe has played a massive role in the growth and popularity of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Conclusion
When it comes to IPL titles and leadership, Rohit Sharma holds the edge over Virat Kohli due to his incredible success as the captain of Mumbai Indians. While talking about consistency, individual brilliance and fan following, Kohli undoubtedly stands tall. However, both players are unique and have contributed to the success of the franchises in their own way irrespective of whether they won the title or not.