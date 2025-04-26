Image Credit : ANI

Mumbai Indians star batter Rohit Sharma and Royal Challengers Bengaluru stalwart Virat Kohli are among the most prolific batters in the history of IPL. The two started their IPL journey in 2008 and went on to establish themselves as iconic figures of the tournament and becoming iconic faces of their respective franchises.

The popularity of Indian Premier League (IPL) has evolved around star players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, whose performances, leadership and fan following have played a mammoth role in the league’s global appeal. Though Rohit and Kohli have contributed to IPL and their respective franchises in their own way, there has often been debate on who holds the true legacy as the 'King of IPL'.

Let’s dive deep into their IPL journeys and compare their achievements with five key parameters in order to find out who deserves the title.