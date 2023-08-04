Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Willian seeks shocking move to Al-Shabab after recent contract extension with Fulham

    In a surprising turn of events, Brazilian footballer Willian has expressed his desire to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Shabab, just two weeks after signing a contract extension with Fulham.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 4, 2023, 2:31 PM IST

    Willian, the 34-year-old footballer, appears to have set his sights on a move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Shabab, a mere two weeks after signing a contract extension with Fulham. The Guardian reports that the Brazilian winger has already reached personal terms with Al-Shabab and has conveyed his desire to leave to his manager, Marco Silva.

    Despite his eagerness to depart, Fulham is determined to hold on to him at Craven Cottage, having secured a new deal with him in July. Willian's journey with Fulham began last summer when he joined the team as a free agent on a one-year contract. Throughout the season, he earned favour among the fans with stellar performances, starting in 25 Premier League matches, scoring five goals, and providing six assists, ultimately contributing to the team's 10th-place finish in the league standings.

    On July 17, Fulham announced the contract extension, which would have kept him at the club until 2024. However, the unexpected twist in the tale has seen Willian agreeing to terms with Al-Shabab, indicating his desire to move on.

    Also Read: Neymar delights PSG fans with stunning return; scores first goal in six months (Watch)

    Interestingly, Willian is not the only player at Fulham eyeing a move to Saudi Arabia. Aleksandar Mitrovic, the talented Serbian striker, is also keen on transferring to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League. Mitrovic had an impressive season with Fulham, scoring 14 goals in 24 league appearances. Al-Hilal is prepared to significantly increase his wages in an enticing offer, but they have not been willing to meet Fulham's hefty price tag of £50 million.

    It seems that Fulham is facing challenges in retaining their star players, with both Willian and Mitrovic looking to make lucrative moves to the Saudi leagues. As the transfer window continues, fans and management alike will be closely monitoring how these situations unfold and whether Fulham can hold onto their prized assets amidst interest from overseas clubs.

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2023, 2:31 PM IST
