Erik ten Hag was shockingly sacked by Bayer Leverkusen after just three games, amid tensions with staff and players over tactics, Xhaka’s transfer, and training methods. His 60-day stint cost the club £4.33m, leaving fans and insiders stunned.

Erik ten Hag’s highly anticipated stint at Bayer Leverkusen came to an abrupt and dramatic end last week, leaving both fans and football insiders stunned. The former Manchester United manager, renowned for his success at Ajax, was dismissed after just three games in charge — a decision club officials described as ‘unprecedented.’

A Dream Job Turns into a Nightmare

When Ten Hag was appointed in June, he inherited a two-year contract with the expectation of steering Leverkusen to Bundesliga success and filling the void left by Real Madrid-bound Xabi Alonso. However, the Dutchman’s time in Germany was riddled with tension, confusion, and controversy.

His tenure began with a 2-1 defeat to Hoffenheim on the opening day, followed by a dispiriting 3-3 draw against Werder Bremen after his team squandered a 3-1 lead. These early results, combined with rising internal friction, led club bosses to pull the plug. “The past few weeks have shown that building a new and successful team with this setup is not feasible,” they stated.

Tensions Brewing Behind the Scenes

Reports from BILD suggest that the rift between Ten Hag and the club hierarchy started as early as July, particularly over the sale of Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka.

Ten Hag reportedly clashed with management over letting Xhaka leave, insisting, “It's clear, Granit is a leader, he has signed here for five years and has three years left on his contract. He's too important for us to let him go.”

Yet, despite his objections, Xhaka eventually moved to Sunderland, adding to the sense of a manager at odds with his club.

Confusion and Controversy on the Training Ground

Ten Hag’s methods left players and staff perplexed. His training sessions reportedly failed to deliver clear tactical instructions, and team cohesion appeared fragile. According to reports quoting insiders, press-ups became an unusual focal point of training, seemingly as important as running or passing.

The Dutchman also chose not to deliver a motivational team talk before the Hoffenheim opener at BayArena, leaving players wondering about his approach. Such peculiar decisions, combined with a lack of engagement with his staff, led many to question whether Ten Hag might be “the worst manager the club have had in the last two decades.”

The Cost of a Quick Exit

Ten Hag’s departure wasn’t just embarrassing; it was also expensive. Reports estimate that the former Ajax coach received roughly £4,330,000 in severance pay. For the 60 days he spent at Leverkusen, this equates to approximately £72,000 per day — a costly misstep for the club’s leadership.

Ten Hag’s Response: Defiant but Reflective

Following his dismissal, Ten Hag addressed the media via the SEG agency, defending his short tenure:

“The decision by Bayer Leverkusen's management this morning to put me on a leave of absence came as a complete surprise. To part ways with a coach after just two league matches is unprecedented. “This summer, many key players who were part of past successes left the squad. Building a new, cohesive team is a careful process that requires both time and trust. A new coach deserves the space to implement his vision, set the standards, shape the squad and leave his mark on the style of play. “I started this job with full conviction and energy, but unfortunately the management was not willing to grant me the time and trust I needed, which I deeply regret. “I feel this was never a relationship based on mutual trust. Throughout my career, every season I have been able to see through to the end as a coach has brought success. Clubs that placed their trust in me have been rewarded with success. “Finally, I would like to thank the Bayer Leverkusen supporters for their warmth and passion, and I wish the squad and staff success for the remainder of the season.”

Looking Ahead

Where Ten Hag goes next remains uncertain. His brief, tumultuous spell in Germany is likely to leave a mark on his career narrative, but football insiders caution against reading too much into a 60-day stint.

For Leverkusen, the challenge now is to stabilize the team and rebuild trust after one of the most unusual managerial exits in Bundesliga history. For Ten Hag, the lesson may be that even the most decorated coaches can face unexpected turbulence — especially when trust, communication, and culture collide in the high-stakes world of professional football.