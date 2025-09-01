Three former Manchester United managers—Erik Ten Hag, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and Jose Mourinho—were sacked within a week, sparking memes and social media trolling. Ten Hag faces early Bundesliga exit record after Leverkusen dismissal.

Football fans are witnessing a dramatic week in the coaching world, as three former Manchester United managers—Erik Ten Hag, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and Jose Mourinho—have all been shown the door within days of each other. Social media has erupted with memes and jokes targeting the Red Devils’ former bosses, especially Ten Hag, who now holds the unwanted record of being the earliest Bundesliga sacking in history.

Erik Ten Hag’s Nightmare at Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen stunned football fans on Monday by announcing the sacking of Dutch manager Erik Ten Hag after just two Bundesliga matches. The decision comes barely two months after Ten Hag joined the German club, following a short-lived stint at Manchester United.

Scroll to load tweet…

Ten Hag, 54, was appointed as the successor to Xabi Alonso, who left Leverkusen to join Real Madrid. His arrival in the summer was seen as a major coup for the Bundesliga side, given his recent high-profile stint at Manchester United.

However, Bayer 04’s management revealed that the early results and developments did not align with the club’s vision.

"Bayer 04 has parted ways with head coach Erik ten Hag with immediate effect. The assistant coaching staff will temporarily take over training duties," the club announced.

Management Explains the Decision

Sports Director Simon Rolfes expressed the difficulty of the decision, noting that it was not taken lightly.

"This decision has not been easy for us. No one wanted this step. However, the past weeks have shown that building a new and successful team in this lineup cannot be designed in a goal-oriented manner. We firmly believe in the quality of our team and will now do everything to take the next steps in development in a new configuration."

Chairman Fernando Carro added:

"A separation at this early point in the season is painful, but from our perspective, it was necessary. Our claim remains to achieve the set season goals – for that, we need the best possible conditions, at all levels and throughout the entire licensed area. Now it's about reinstating and utilizing these conditions fully again."

Ten Hag’s reign at Leverkusen was plagued by defensive collapses and missed opportunities. After letting a 2-1 lead slip against Hoffenheim and conceding two late goals against a 10-man Werder Bremen for a 3-3 draw, the Dutchman’s position became untenable.

The 55-year-old coach was tasked with integrating more than a dozen new signings, including record transfers Malik Tilmann, Jarell Quansah, and Eliesse Ben Seghir, at a combined cost of €102 million ($120 million). Despite this, his tenure lasted only two league games, breaking the previous Bundesliga record of five matches for the quickest managerial exit.

Solskjaer’s European Misfire

A few days ago, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked by Besiktas after a disastrous UEFA Conference League play-off against Lausanne. The Turkish club fell 1-0 in the second leg, losing 2-1 on aggregate and crashing out of European competition.

“Our contract with head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been terminated as a result of the decision made during the board meeting. Our president Serdal Adali expressed his gratitude to Solskjaer for his services,” said the club in a statement.

The 52-year-old Norwegian, who had returned to coaching in January 2025 after a three-year break, had been under pressure since Besiktas’ early elimination from the Europa League in July.

Mourinho’s Fenerbahce Exit

Meanwhile, Portuguese superstar Jose Mourinho too was let go by Fenerbahce after failing to qualify for the Champions League league phase, following a loss to Benfica.

“We have parted ways with Jose Mourinho, who served as head coach of our professional A team since the 2024-2025 season. We thank him for his efforts for our team and wish him success in his future career,” Fenerbahce said.

Mourinho, who joined the Turkish club in June 2024, had led the team to second place in the league last season but failed to break the title drought that has haunted Fenerbahce since 2014. The 62-year-old’s reputation has suffered in recent years, with setbacks at Tottenham, Roma, and now Istanbul.

Social Media Reacts: Memes, Trolls, and Banter

The news of Ten Hag’s departure quickly spread across social media, with football fans trolling the Dutchman for his unusually short tenure. Memes and jokes about his “two-match Bundesliga career” have begun circulating widely. Meanwhile, the unprecedented string of sackings has led to a wave of memes, with fans joking about a “Manchester United curse” affecting their former managers. GIFs of Ten Hag looking frustrated, Solskjaer pacing the sidelines, and Mourinho’s infamous press conference antics have flooded Twitter and Instagram.

In just one week, three coaches who once held the prestigious role at Manchester United have found themselves unemployed, leaving football fans around the world both shocked and entertained. For Ten Hag, Solskjaer, and Mourinho, it’s a reminder that in modern football, even a decorated career cannot protect against the ruthless demands of results-driven clubs.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…