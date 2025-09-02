Erik ten Hag has broken his silence after his shock Bayer Leverkusen sacking, calling it a “complete surprise” and blasting the club for lacking “trust.”

Erik ten Hag has spoken out for the first time following his sensational sacking by Bayer Leverkusen after just three games in charge. The Dutchman, appointed only in May as Xabi Alonso’s successor, was shown the door on Monday morning in what has become the fastest dismissal in Bundesliga history.

Leverkusen’s decision came just a day after a 3-3 draw with Werder Bremen, where Ten Hag’s men threw away a two-goal advantage against 10 men and conceded a stoppage-time equaliser. It capped a turbulent start to life in Germany, with the 55-year-old winning only once — a 4-0 DFB-Pokal victory over lower-league Sonnenhof Grossaspach — before suffering a league defeat to Hoffenheim in his only home outing.

Ten Hag’s Bombshell Statement

Responding through the SEG agency, Ten Hag admitted he was stunned by the abrupt decision and accused the club of failing to back him.

“The decision by Bayer Leverkusen's management this morning to put me on a leave of absence came as a complete surprise. To part ways with a coach after just two league matches is unprecedented,” he said in a withering statement.

Highlighting the exodus of key players, including Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Granit Xhaka, Jonathan Tah and Lukas Hradecky, Ten Hag insisted he had not been given a fair chance to rebuild.

“This summer, many key players who were part of past successes left the squad. Building a new, cohesive team is a careful process that requires both time and trust. A new coach deserves the space to implement his vision, set the standards, shape the squad and leave his mark on the style of play.”

The former Manchester United boss admitted he felt let down by Leverkusen’s hierarchy.

“I started this job with full conviction and energy, but unfortunately the management was not willing to grant me the time and trust I needed, which I deeply regret. I feel this was never a relationship based on mutual trust. Throughout my career, every season I have been able to see through to the end as a coach has brought success. Clubs that placed their trust in me have been rewarded with success.”

In closing, he reached out to the club’s fanbase:

“Finally, I would like to thank the Bayer Leverkusen supporters for their warmth and passion, and I wish the squad and staff success for the remainder of the season.”

Club Defends Painful Decision

Leverkusen’s chiefs admitted parting ways so early was “painful” but insisted the move was necessary. Chief executive Fernando Carro said the axing was “necessary,” while managing director Simon Rolfes added:

“This decision was not an easy one for us. Nobody wanted to take this step. However, the past few weeks have shown that building a new and successful team with this setup is not feasible. We firmly believe in the quality of our team and will now do everything we can to take the next steps in our development with a new setup.”

A Pattern of Manchester United Exits

Ten Hag’s exit continues a trend for former Manchester United managers struggling abroad. His dismissal comes just days after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked by Besiktas and Jose Mourinho was shown the door at Fenerbahce.

For Ten Hag, who had hoped to rebuild his reputation after being let go by United last October, the Leverkusen job was meant to be a fresh start. Instead, it has ended in record-breaking fashion — one he did not see coming.