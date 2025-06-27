Cristiano Ronaldo signs a record-breaking contract extension with Al Nassr till 2027, featuring massive bonuses, club ownership, and personal perks.

Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t done yet. Just when the world thought the five-time Ballon d’Or winner might walk away from Saudi football, he’s doubled down. On Thursday, Al Nassr made it official: their star man is staying until 2027.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is staying at @AlNassrFC until 2027,” the club posted on X, confirming what many fans were hoping to hear — but few truly expected.

Moments earlier, a teaser video had dropped. Ronaldo, walking along a quiet beach, looked into the camera and simply said: “Al Nassr forever.”

That was all it took to break the internet — again.

Cristiano Ronaldo: A New Chapter – in the Same Book

Ronaldo later posted to Instagram, adding a personal touch to the announcement: “A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let’s make history together.”

It was a dramatic shift in tone from just a month ago, when he stirred up confusion with a cryptic post reading, “This chapter is over.” Fans speculated: Was he leaving? Was he hinting at retirement?

Turns out, he was just flipping the page — not closing the book.

Why He Stayed: Inside the Record-Smashing Contract

Let’s not sugarcoat it — Ronaldo’s new deal with Al Nassr is unlike anything football has seen before. According to The Sun, the Portuguese icon will earn a jaw-dropping figure every year and is also now said to have stakes in the club.

This aligns with comments he made last year at the Globe Soccer Awards: “I'm not a coach. I'm never going to be a coach. President of the club? No. Maybe the owner of the club. If I will be the owner of the club, I will make things clear and adjust what I think is bad there.”

Here’s a glimpse of what’s on the table:

£178 million a year

£3.4 million per week

A £24.5 million signing bonus (which could grow to £38 million)

£80,000 for every goal scored (with a 20% increase in the second year)

£40,000 per assist

£8 million bonus if Al Nassr win the Saudi Pro League

£4 million bonus for winning the Golden Boot

£6.5 million if the club qualifies for and wins the Asian Champions League

A 15% ownership stake in Al Nassr — worth an estimated £33 million

But it doesn’t stop there.

Al Nassr is also reportedly covering:

£4 million in private jet expenses

Full-time support staff of 16 people: 3 drivers, 4 housekeepers, 2 chefs, 3 gardeners, 4 security personnel

£60 million worth of sponsorship deals, arranged through Saudi companies and Asian markets

This isn’t just a football contract — it’s a lifestyle package. Ronaldo’s world has been custom-built in Riyadh.

Not Just Business — It’s Personal

At 40, many expected Ronaldo to wind down. But if anything, he seems more driven than ever. Last season, he was the Saudi Pro League’s top scorer with 25 goals. Yet, Al Nassr ended the season without a single trophy. They finished third in the league and lost in the Asian Champions League semi-finals.

Still, he’s staying.

Sources from the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) — which backs Al Nassr — told AFP: “Ronaldo’s presence is a key factor in developing the Saudi league in the last two years and a half. He opens the door for elite and young players to come to Saudi Arabia.”

His influence, clearly, goes far beyond the pitch.

A Bigger Picture: Football, Image, and the Saudi 2034 World Cup

Ronaldo was the first domino. His move to Al Nassr back in 2023 triggered a wave of high-profile signings from Europe — including Karim Benzema and Neymar. While some of these moves fizzled (Neymar, plagued by injury, made just seven appearances for Al Hilal before leaving), the Saudi project is still very much alive.

With the 2034 FIFA World Cup officially coming to Saudi Arabia, this isn’t just a golden era for the Pro League — it’s the foundation for a global showcase.

Unlike China’s ill-fated Super League experiment, Saudi Arabia’s football ambitions are backed by oil wealth and political will. The PIF is playing the long game. And Ronaldo is right at the centre of it.

Cristiano Ronaldo Could’ve Walked — But He Stayed

After Al Nassr’s disappointing end to the season, and following FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s hints about a possible move to a Club World Cup side in the US, many believed Ronaldo might explore one last challenge.

But no. He chose to stay.

Maybe it’s the money. Maybe it’s the vision. Or maybe it’s the idea of building a legacy outside of Europe — being the face of football’s future in the Middle East.

In his own words: “Al Nassr forever.”

It doesn’t get more committed than that.

Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t winding down. He’s rebranding the final years of his career on his terms, rewriting what football superstardom looks like in the 2020s — and making history, one bonus clause at a time.