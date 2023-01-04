Who is Bhupinder Singh Gill, the first Sikh assistant referee in Premier League history?

Bhupinder Singh Gill is set to become the first Sikh assistant referee in the Premier League when Southampton hosts Nottingham Forest at the St. Mary's Stadium on January 4.

Following in the footsteps of his brother Sunny Singh Gill, who earlier this season became the first British South Asian to referee an EFL game since their father Jarnail Singh, the first turbaned referee in English league football history, the 37-year-old father of two, will make history as the first Sikh assistant referee to officiate in a Premier League match.

When he makes an illustrious Premier League debut, Bhupinder Singh Gill, according to Referees' chief Howard Webb, will deliver a message of optimism for varied ethnic communities. "First and foremost, I'm delighted that Bhupinder has been given this appointment in the Premier League - for him as an individual, and for the recognition of the talented and dedicated official he is, having worked his way through the levels," Webb told Sky Sports News.

"He comes from a family with a lot of refereeing pedigree. His dad Jarnail was a legendary referee in our eyes, he was a great referee and a great friend. He was the first referee to wear a turban in the professional game, so he stood out and that puts pressure on you as a referee. He obviously pulled that off exceptionally well and was a great role model for people following on, including his sons Bhupinder and Sunny," Webb added.

"Bhupinder's appointment to the Premier League and the best league in the world will show an even greater audience about what's possible for people from different backgrounds.It will give other British [South] Asian boys and girls an opportunity to see somebody who looks like them doing something that they thought wasn't possible for them previously," Webb remarked.

Here's all you need to know about Bhupinder Singh Gill:

Bhupinder, born and raised in England, has been presiding over football games since he was 14. A PE teacher by profession, Gill believes that being an assistant referee specialist involves a lot of skill and the ability to judge.

"This has to be the proudest and most exciting moment in my refereeing journey so far, but I'm not getting carried away as it is just another step in the direction of where I want to get to," Gill told Mirror ahead of Wednesday's game.

Gill added, "My family are also really proud and excited for me. I wouldn't be in this situation if it wasn't for my dad, who has supported me throughout my journey and been a role model for me."

Between 2004 and 2010, Jarnail Singh officiated more than 150 English Football League games, and Gill believes his father's guidance has helped him reach the level he has achieved. A role model inside the house was a bonus for Bhupinder and Sunny Singh Gill.

Sharing his view on how he felt to have his father by his side when he runs the line for Wednesday's battle between two teams currently facing relegation threat, Gill noted, "He's taken leave from work to make sure he attends the game alongside my wife and son. It'll be special to have them there."

Gill wants to motivate the upcoming generation of officials, especially those from South Asian backgrounds.

"Hopefully, this is another moment to help inspire the next generation to sign up for a refereeing course and get into officiating. My dream has always been to reach the top of the game, be a role model for future officials and encourage more people from diverse backgrounds into officiating, especially from a South Asian background just like me," Gill added.

During the Southampton vs Nottingham Forest clash, Gill will assist Thomas Bramall, who will be in charge, throughout the Premier League game. The other assistant referee is Marc Perry, John Brooks is the fourth official, and Lee Mason is the match VAR, assisted by Darren Cann.

