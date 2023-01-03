Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Work in Europe is done': Ronaldo reveals reason behind Al-Nassr move; sends strong message to fans

    Ahead of his glittering unveiling as an Al-Nassr player, legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo addressed the media, revealed the reason behind moving to Saudi Arabia, and sent a strong message to fans of the club.

    football 'Work in Europe is done' Cristiano Ronaldo reveals reason behind Al-Nassr move; sends strong message to fans snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 3, 2023, 11:08 PM IST

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo was on Tuesday unveiled as an Al-Nassr player in front of thousands of fans of the Saudi Arabian club's home ground Mrsool Park, days after the Portuguese talisman signed a contract that runs until 2025.

    In this introductory press conference ahead of the official unveiling, Ronaldo revealed the reason behind moving to Saudi Arabia, over a month after his contract with Manchester United was terminated in the wake of his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

    Dressed in a grey suit, Ronaldo stated that he was 'very happy and proud' to decide to join Al-Nassr and insisted that his work in Europe was done and he was looking forward to this new challenge.

    Also read: All is not well between Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez? Is Al-Nassr deal the reason? Details here

    "I am so proud to make this decision in my life. In Europe, my work is done. I played in the most important clubs. For me now, it's a new challenge, as you mentioned in Asia. I am glad and thankful to Al-Nassr for giving me this opportunity to show and develop not only football but also the younger generation. For me, it's a challenge, but I feel very happy and very proud," the 37-year-old Portuguese legend said.

    Also read: 'Hi Riyadh': Ronaldo all smiles after completing Al-Nassr medical; gears up for Saudi Arabian challenge

    The five-time Ballon d'Or winner revealed his family is happy about his move and has supported him. "They are happy as well. When I take decisions, my family always support me - especially my kids. The welcoming was amazing. We feel good here. Saudi Arabian people are lovely to my family and me. So I am proud."

    football 'Work in Europe is done' Cristiano Ronaldo reveals reason behind Al-Nassr move; sends strong message to fans snt

    Ronaldo also claimed that clubs worldwide fought to sign him, including ones in Europe, before Al-Nassr landed him a record contract.

    "For me, this is a great opportunity, not only in football but also to change the mentality of the newer generation. Nobody knows, but I can say now that I had many opportunities in Europe, many clubs in Brazil, in Australia, in US even in Portugal, many clubs tried to sign me. But I gave my word to this club, for the opportunity to develop not only football but this amazing country. I know what I want and, of course, what I don't want as well," Al-Nassr's newest hero added.

    "So, it's a good chance to change and help with my knowledge and experience. To help grow many important points, for instance, the women's team. Many people don't know, but Al-Nassr also has a women's football team, and I want to give a different vision of the country, of football, and the perspective of everybody. So, this is why I took this opportunity," the legendary striker remarked.

    Ronaldo also took an apparent jibe at World Cup 2022 champions Argentina at the press conference. When asked if Saudi Arabia's performance at the grand event convinced him to join Al-Nassr, the Portuguese talisman said, "Many people speak and give their opinion, but they know nothing about football. Football, over the last 10-15 years, has been different. All the teams are more prepared. All the teams are ready if you see and give an example of the World Cup. The only team that won against the champions was Saudi Arabia, and you had many surprises. South Korea, for example, the African teams, etc. It's not easy to win any games today because the teams are prepared, and football is different. The evolution of football is different."

    "For me, it's not the end of my career to come to Saudi Arabia. I want to change and, to be honest. I don't worry about what people say. I took my decision, and I have the responsibility to change that. I am happy to be here and know the league is very competitive. People don't know that as well, but I saw many games. I am looking forward to playing the day after tomorrow if the coach thinks there's a good chance. But, I am ready to enjoy football and the people," Ronaldo added.

    Ronaldo also attempted to silence his critics, who have slammed him for his lacklustre performance, attitude and more over the last few months. "I am a unique player, so it's good to come in here. I beat all the records there, so I also want to beat a few records here. So, for me, it's a good chance, and as you said, this contract is unique because I am a unique player. So for me, it's normal," the former Manchester United star said.

    Also read: It's Ronaldo vs Messi again! Stage set for epic clash as PSG to face combined XI of Al-Nassr & Al-Hilal stars

    After playing in the Premier League for the first half of the season, Ronaldo's entrance is a spectacular turn of events. Star players don't frequently switch from what is considered the best league in the world to one that is not widely followed by football fans worldwide. However, CR7 sent a strong message to fans of Al-Nassr and the Saudi Pro League.

    "It's simple. I have come here to win, to play, to enjoy, to be part of the success of the country and the culture of the country. I am here with Al-Nassr, my coach, my president and all the people from the club want us to enjoy, to smile and play football," Ronaldo concluded.

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: Deepak Hooda and Shivam Mavi on target as India barely draws first blood against Sri Lanka; netizens roar-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: Hooda and Mavi on target as India barely draws first blood; netizens roar

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill debut for India; Sri Lanka opts to chase-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill debut; Sri Lanka opts to chase

    Big Bash League BBL 2022-23: Watch Adam Zampa attempts Mankading Tom Rogers only to be turned down by TV television third umpire-ayh

    BBL 2022-23: Watch Adam Zampa attempts 'Mankading' Tom Rogers, only to be turned down by TV umpire

    tennis Adelaide International 2022: Novak Djokovic earns first win in Australia since deportation-ayh

    Adelaide International 2023: Novak Djokovic earns first win in Australia since deportation

    Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly set to join Delhi Capitals as Director of Cricket; sparks meme and joke fest snt

    Ex-BCCI boss Sourav Ganguly set to rejoin Delhi Capitals as Director of Cricket; sparks meme and joke fest

    Recent Stories

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: Deepak Hooda and Shivam Mavi on target as India barely draws first blood against Sri Lanka; netizens roar-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: Hooda and Mavi on target as India barely draws first blood; netizens roar

    Meet Capt Shiva Chouhan, first woman officer to be deployed at world's highest battlefield Siachen

    Meet Capt Shiva Chouhan, first woman officer to be deployed at world's highest battlefield Siachen

    Congress MLA accuses Uttarakhand govt for Banbhoolpura residents' plight facing eviction; check details AJR

    Congress MLA accuses Uttarakhand govt for Banbhoolpura residents' plight facing eviction; check details

    Second batch of 12 South African cheetahs likely to arrive at Kuno National Park this month: Report AJR

    Second batch of 12 South African cheetahs likely to arrive at Kuno National Park this month: Report

    football All is not well between Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Is Al-Nassr deal the reason? Details here snt

    All is not well between Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez? Is Al-Nassr deal the reason? Details here

    Recent Videos

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon