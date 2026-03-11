The Indian Youth boxing team continued its impressive run at the World Boxing Futures Cup in Bangkok. On Day 4, Priyansh Sehrawat, L. Ambekar, and Sahil Duhan registered dominant 5-0 unanimous decision victories, showcasing India's strength.

The Indian Youth boxing team continued its campaign at the World Boxing Futures Cup 2026 in Bangkok with strong performances from the men's contingent on the fourth day of competition, according to a release.

In the morning session, Priyansh Sehrawat (70kg) began the day on a positive note for India, registering a dominant 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Latvia to advance in the tournament.

Dominant evening session for India

The evening session saw two more convincing wins for the Indian team. L. Ambekar (50kg) secured a 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Tajikistan, while Sahil Duhan (60kg) also recorded a commanding 5-0 win against Tajikistan, continuing his strong run in the competition.

Meanwhile, Aman Siwach (65kg) suffered a setback after going down to his opponent from Ukraine by Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) in the second round.

The World Boxing Futures Cup, being held in Bangkok from March 8 to 15, features promising youth boxers from across the world competing in the Youth Olympic weight categories, offering valuable international exposure for the athletes.

Strong showing on Day 3

On Day 3, Chandrika Pujari (50kg) secured a convincing 5-0 unanimous decision win over Venezuela, while Joyshree Devi (54kg) continued her strong run with a Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) victory in the third round against Kazakhstan.

In the men's division, L. Ambekar (50kg) also advanced with a dominant 5-0 win over Ecuador, maintaining India's strong momentum in the competition on Day 3.

The evening session saw two more victories for the Indian contingent. Gunjan (48kg) edged past Italy in a closely contested bout, winning 3-2, while Prachi (60kg) delivered a commanding performance to defeat Ecuador with an RSC victory in the first round.

The Indian contingent will look to maintain its momentum as the tournament progresses into the next stages. (ANI)