'Welcome the Butcher': Fans thrilled after Man United confirms Lisandro Martinez deal

Manchester United and Ajax have reached an agreement for the transfer of Lisandro Martinez, with the transfer worth 55 million euros plus 10 million euros in potential add-ons expected to be sealed in the coming days.

The 24-year-old Argentinian, who arrived in Manchester on Friday, will be new manager Erik ten Hag's third summer addition and is expected to sign a five-year contract with an additional season's option.

"Manchester United is delighted to announce the club has reached an agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Argentine international defender Lisandro Martinez, subject to medical, to player terms being finalised, and to UK visa requirements," said the Red Devils in a statement released on the club's Twitter account.

Martinez, a left-sided centre-back who can also play defensive midfield, would join Feyenoord's Tyrell Malacia and unsigned Christian Eriksen at Old Trafford. Ajax's duty to notify the Amsterdam stock exchange of significant transactions led to the accord's announcement.

Diogo Dalot shared his thoughts on the team's new boss during United's two-week summer tour of Thailand and Australia. "I really like the dynamic that he shows, not just in training but in general," said the full-back.

"He is very demanding, and pays a lot of attention to detail, which is good - small details can make a difference in the long term. We always train not just [regarding] what we need to do with the ball but also without the ball. I think we can obviously improve and be good at it," he added.

