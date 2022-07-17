Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Welcome the Butcher': Fans thrilled after Man United confirms Lisandro Martinez deal

    Manchester United and Ajax have reached an agreement for the transfer of Lisandro Martinez, with the transfer worth 55 million euros plus 10 million euros in potential add-ons expected to be sealed in the coming days.

    football welcome the butcher fans thrilled after manchester united confirms lisandro martinez deal snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Manchester, First Published Jul 17, 2022, 8:21 PM IST

    The transfer of Lisandro Martnez between Manchester United and Ajax has been agreed upon, and it is anticipated that the deal, which will cost 55 million euros plus any potential add-ons of 10 million euros, will be finalised soon.

    The 24-year-old Argentinian, who arrived in Manchester on Friday, will be new manager Erik ten Hag's third summer addition and is expected to sign a five-year contract with an additional season's option.

    "Manchester United is delighted to announce the club has reached an agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Argentine international defender Lisandro Martinez, subject to medical, to player terms being finalised, and to UK visa requirements," said the Red Devils in a statement released on the club's Twitter account.

    Also read: Ronaldo working out in Man United shorts convinces fans striker staying at Old Trafford

    Martinez, a left-sided centre-back who can also play defensive midfield, would join Feyenoord's Tyrell Malacia and unsigned Christian Eriksen at Old Trafford. Ajax's duty to notify the Amsterdam stock exchange of significant transactions led to the accord's announcement.

    Diogo Dalot shared his thoughts on the team's new boss during United's two-week summer tour of Thailand and Australia. "I really like the dynamic that he shows, not just in training but in general," said the full-back. 

    "He is very demanding, and pays a lot of attention to detail, which is good - small details can make a difference in the long term. We always train not just [regarding] what we need to do with the ball but also without the ball. I think we can obviously improve and be good at it," he added.

    Also read: Manchester United is a special club, says Christian Eriksen after signing contract till 2025

    Meanwhile, Manchester United fans took to Twitter to celebrate the confirmation of an agreement with Lisandro Martinez, with several fans welcoming 'The Butcher' to Old Trafford. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2022, 8:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football How good is he Everton vs Arsenal fans applaud Gabriel Jesus hope goal-scoring streak continues snt

    'How good is he?': Arsenal fans applaud Gabriel Jesus; hope goal-scoring streak continues

    Singapore Open 2022 champion PV Sindhu hopes to continue form in upcoming events snt

    Singapore Open 2022 champion PV Sindhu hopes to continue form in upcoming events

    out of form Virat Kohli's response to Babar Azam's show of support sparks meme fest on Twitter snt

    Virat Kohli's response to Babar Azam's show of support sparks meme fest

    Fans elated after PV Sindhu wins Singapore Open 2022 with win over China's Wang Zhi Yi snt

    'Well done Champ': Congratulatory messages pour in for Singapore Open 2022 winner PV Sindhu

    PV Sindhu wins maiden Singapore Open title, defeats China's Wang Zhi Yi

    Singapore Open 2022: PV Sindhu crowned champion after defeating China's Wang Zhi Yi

    Recent Stories

    Foreign nation behind cloudbursts KCR claims he has gloomy information

    'Foreign nation' behind cloudbursts? KCR claims he has 'gloomy' information

    Always preferred diamonds Lalit Modi girlfriend Sushmita Sen slams trolls over 'gold digger' jibe snt

    'Always preferred diamonds': Lalit Modi's partner Sushmita Sen slams trolls over 'gold digger' jibe

    HOT Videos, Pictures Alert: Esha Gupta's sexy Instagram photos show how bold she is; check out NOW RBA

    HOT Videos, Pictures Alert: Esha Gupta's sexy Instagram photos show how bold she is; check out NOW

    Asianet News Samvad with former diplomat Venu Rajamony on Sri Lanka crisis

    'Sri Lanka's problems are too big for India to handle by itself... China is not foolish'

    Rishi Sunak will make an excellent Prime Minister, UK opinion poll reveals - adt

    Rishi Sunak will make an excellent Prime Minister, UK opinion poll reveals

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    India@75: JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon
    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon
    Viral video UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred refuse to let him go gcw

    Viral video: UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred, refuse to let him go

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field snt

    India@75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field

    Video Icon