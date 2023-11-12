Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo propel Real Madrid to a 5-1 victory against Valencia

Real Madrid exhibits football brilliance as Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes steal the spotlight, securing a commanding 5-1 win against Valencia.

Real Madrid secured an impressive 5-1 victory over Valencia, with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes each scoring twice. The win keeps Real Madrid closely trailing shock La Liga leaders Girona, who maintain a two-point lead after their 2-1 triumph over Rayo Vallecano. Despite missing key player Jude Bellingham due to injury, Real Madrid delivered what coach Carlo Ancelotti dubbed their finest performance of the season. Vinicius, facing Valencia since a previous incident of racial abuse, showcased his brilliance, while Rodrygo had a standout night, marking a return to form. The absence of Bellingham did not hinder Madrid's attacking prowess, as Dani Carvajal opened the scoring with a spectacular left-foot strike. The Brazilian duo, supported by Carvajal's goal, demonstrated a resurgence in their performance, leaving Ancelotti pleased with the team's complete and well-executed play.

"It was the best game, Valencia were not able to show their best level because we played very well," Ancelotti told reporters.

"In the last two matches we've been a complete team, playing good football, with quality, sacrifice, commitment, we've done well."

Rodrygo set up his Brazilian compatriot's goals before scoring two himself on a superb night for a duo who had struggled for form until this week.

"Now we are in our best moment (of the season)," Rodrygo told Real Madrid TV.

"We are back to being the Rodry and Vini that the fans want to see... if they are happy then I am happy too."