Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo propel Real Madrid to a 5-1 victory against Valencia

    Real Madrid exhibits football brilliance as Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes steal the spotlight, securing a commanding 5-1 win against Valencia.

    Football Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo propel Real Madrid to a 5-1 victory against Valencia osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 12, 2023, 2:52 PM IST

    Real Madrid secured an impressive 5-1 victory over Valencia, with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes each scoring twice. The win keeps Real Madrid closely trailing shock La Liga leaders Girona, who maintain a two-point lead after their 2-1 triumph over Rayo Vallecano. Despite missing key player Jude Bellingham due to injury, Real Madrid delivered what coach Carlo Ancelotti dubbed their finest performance of the season. Vinicius, facing Valencia since a previous incident of racial abuse, showcased his brilliance, while Rodrygo had a standout night, marking a return to form. The absence of Bellingham did not hinder Madrid's attacking prowess, as Dani Carvajal opened the scoring with a spectacular left-foot strike. The Brazilian duo, supported by Carvajal's goal, demonstrated a resurgence in their performance, leaving Ancelotti pleased with the team's complete and well-executed play.

    "It was the best game, Valencia were not able to show their best level because we played very well," Ancelotti told reporters.

    "In the last two matches we've been a complete team, playing good football, with quality, sacrifice, commitment, we've done well."

    Rodrygo set up his Brazilian compatriot's goals before scoring two himself on a superb night for a duo who had struggled for form until this week.

    "Now we are in our best moment (of the season)," Rodrygo told Real Madrid TV.

    "We are back to being the Rodry and Vini that the fans want to see... if they are happy then I am happy too."

    Last Updated Nov 12, 2023, 2:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Mickey Arthur addresses Pakistan's setback and Babar Azam's learning curve osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Mickey Arthur addresses Pakistan's setback and Babar Azam's learning curve

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India's quest for perfection in the mega event; Netherlands challenges the unbeaten osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India's quest for perfection in the mega event; Netherlands challenges the unbeaten

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Will Shardul Thakur make it to India's starting XI against Netherlands in Bangalore? osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Will Shardul Thakur make it to India's starting XI against Netherlands in Bangalore?

    ICC World Cup 2023: Inside Team India's Diwali bash (WATCH)

    ICC World Cup 2023: Inside Team India's Diwali bash (WATCH)

    Rejig in Pakistan cricket after abysmal World Cup campaign? Waqar Younis, Shahid Afridi may get key roles snt

    Rejig in Pakistan cricket after abysmal World Cup campaign? Waqar Younis, Shahid Afridi may get key roles

    Recent Stories

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023 CM Baghel makes huge announcement for women promises Rs 15000 annually to each woman gcw

    Chhattisgarh CM makes huge announcement on Diwali, promises Rs 15,000 annually to each woman if Congress wins

    Gulab Jamun to Barfi-7 desserts to serve on Diwali dinner RBA

    Gulab Jamun to Kaju Katli-7 desserts to serve on Diwali dinner

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Mickey Arthur addresses Pakistan's setback and Babar Azam's learning curve osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Mickey Arthur addresses Pakistan's setback and Babar Azam's learning curve

    Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing: Canadian PM Trudeau targets India says New Delhi must collaborate in investigation

    'If larger nations violate international law...' Canadian PM Trudeau targets India again over Nijjar killing

    Koffee With Karan 8 EP 4: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt iconic 'bhabhi-nanad' duo makes appearance ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8 EP 4: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt iconic 'bhabhi-nanad' duo makes appearance

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon