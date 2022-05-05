Real Madrid stars dance after sealing Champions League final berth; fans applaud comeback kings

Real Madrid pulled off another astonishing comeback in the Champions League to stun Manchester City 3-1 on Wednesday and book a showdown with Liverpool in the final.

Pep Guardiola's men looked certain to go through for the summit clash on May 28 when winger Riyad Mahrez put them 1-0 up and 5-3 ahead on aggregate.

However, Real Madrid's Rodrygo, on as a substitute, spoilt Man City's imminent party as he scored crucial goals in the 90th and 91st minute sending the tie to extra time.

And then it all came down to Real Madrid star Karim Benzema, who converted a penalty kick to snatch a 6-5 win on aggregate, sending the fans at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium berserk.

Earlier this season, Carlo Ancelloti's men performed the unlikeliest rescue acts to defeat Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 and Chelsea in the quarter-finals. However, given the stakes and how close they were to suffer a shock defeat against Man City, Wednesday's clash will surely be the most dramatic.

Following this epic night, which helped Real Madrid advance to their 17th Champions League final, the players were on top of the moon as they danced and celebrated yet another comeback.

Real Madrid fans, too, were ecstatic over the prospect of the team is just one win away from lifting their 14th European Cup. The supporter took to Twitter to express their joy, with most people applauding their team's show in the last five minutes of the clash that saw the table turn around before extra time.

Here's a look at some of the reactions: