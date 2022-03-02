Ukraine war: Everton suspend sponsorship deals with three Russian companies

This move from the Toffees comes after Labour MP Chris Bryant told them to end their involvement with Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov.

Even as Russian forces continue to wage war against Ukraine and its people, English football club Everton on Wednesday suspended all commercial and sponsorship activities with Russian companies USM, Megafon, ad Yota with immediate effect.

A statement from the Premier League club read, "Everyone at Everton remains shocked and saddened by the appalling events unfolding in Ukraine. This tragic situation must end as soon as possible, and any further loss of life must be avoided."

"The players, coaching staff, and everyone working at Everton is providing full support to our player Vitalii Mykolenko and his family and will continue to do so," it added.

"The Club can confirm that it has suspended with immediate effect all commercial sponsorship arrangements with the Russian companies USM, Megafon and Yota," the statement concluded.

On Monday, the 68-year-old had his assets frozen by the European Union in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

On Monday, the 68-year-old had his assets frozen by the European Union in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian footballers - Everton left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko, Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko and West Ham forward Andriy Yarmolenko - united in a video plea to urge the community to 'stop the destruction and bloodshed' in their homeland following Russia's devastating invasion. On Tuesday, they were joined by Ukraine legend Andriy Shevchenko - who managed his country at Euro 2020 - in sharing a video message of peace.