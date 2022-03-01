Everton's Ukrainian star Mykolenko brands Russia's captain Dzyuba 'silent b***h'

Everton's Ukrainian star Vitaliy Mykolenko on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Russian national team's captain Artem Dzyuba for their silence since President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine. Putin's forces invaded Ukraine last week in a special operation to 'demilitarise' and 'denazify' the country.

Over the weekend, Everton's Mykolenko and Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko embraced before their Premier League clash on Saturday, even as their teammates sported the Ukraine flag draped around them.

But now, just like his fellow Ukrainian left-back Zinchenko, who attacked Putin stating that the Russian President would suffer the most painful death on Instagram last week, Mykolenko has lashed out against his Russian counterparts.

In an Instagram story, the 22-year-old slammed Russian national team captain Artem Dzyuba and his 's***head teammates' for not speaking out against Putin's invasion.

"Whilst you remain silent b**** along with your s***head football teammates, peaceful civilians are being killed in Ukraine. You will be locked in your dungeon for the rest of your life and, most importantly, the lives of your kids. And I'm glad," Mykolenko, who joined Everton in January from Dynamo Kyiv, posted.

Meanwhile, Mykolenko and Zinchenko have also united in a passionate video plea to urge fans, players and coaches to 'stop the destruction and bloodshed' in their homeland Ukraine following Russia's devastating invasion.

The players, including West Ham forward Andriy Yarmolenko, have filmed themselves speaking into the camera to deliver a message they hope will bring about the end of the war.

Mykolenko's comments came a day after Russia was kicked out of the Qatar World Cup 2022, with Poland given a bye to the play-off final against Sweden or the Czech Republic later this month.

Although FIFA appeared reluctant to take action against Russian teams given President Gianni Infantino's close ties with Putin, the football governing body suspended Russia's national from all competitions until further notice. UEFA, too, has barred Russian clubs from international leagues with immediate effect.

In the Europa League, Spartak Moscow was removed, with German side RB Leipzig advancing to the quarter-finals. UEFA are almost sure to kick Russia out of the women's Euros in England this summer when they are due to play group matches against Holland, Switzerland and Sweden and could have faced England in the semi-finals.

UEFA also terminated a sponsorship deal worth 33.5 million pounds a year with Russian energy company Gazprom.

In Formula One, Nikita Mazepin's future is in doubt as bosses prepare to meet today to discuss banning the 22-year-old, the son of a billionaire oligarch with close links to Russian president Putin.

