    Football world mourns death of two Ukrainian players; hail them as heroes

    Football's global players association FIFPRO has announced two Ukrainian footballers have died defending their country following Russia's invasion.

    Football world mourns death of two Ukrainian players in Russian invasion hail them as heroes
    Ukraine, First Published Mar 2, 2022, 4:44 PM IST
    In the first football casualties of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, two Ukrainian footballers have lost their lives defending their country, as confirmed by global players association FIFPRO. Vitalii Sapylo, 21, and Dmytro Martynenko, 25, have lost their lives, becoming the first football casualties of the war that has entered its seventh day.

    A statement by the FIFPRO read, "Our thoughts are with the families, friends and team-mates of young Ukrainian footballers Vitalii Sapylo and Dmytro Martynenko, football's first reported losses in this war. May they both rest in peace."

    Goalkeeper Sapylo, part of the third-division side Karpaty Lviv's youth team, joined the Ukrainian armed forces as a tank commander but reportedly died defending the capital Kyiv last Friday. Following this tragic news, Karpaty Lviv hailed him as a 'hero' and confirmed his death on the second day of the Russian invasion.

    A club statement said, "We cherish the eternal memory of this hero."

    Martynenko, who played for second-division team FC Gostomel, was killed alongside his mother after Russian forces bombed his residence in the capital.

    Also read: Man City's Ukrainian star Zinchenko attacks Putin after Russia declared war

    The football community took to Twitter to mourn the tragic death of both the Ukrainian footballers, with most people hailing both the players as heroes.

    Meanwhile, professional skier Yevhen Malyshev too was killed while combating Putin's forces from advancing. The 20-year-old was part of his country's junior team but put his sporting career aside two years ago to serve in the Ukrainian army. The Ukrainian Biathlon Federation confirmed his death in a statement, which read, "We deeply sing to the homeland, to friends and family. Eternal memory by Yevhen Malyshev."

    The International Biathlon Union too expressed its deepest condolences and condemned the Russian attack on Ukraine and the support provided by Belarus.

    Also read: War on Ukraine: Which Russian teams are affected by FIFA, UEFA suspension?

    Several Ukrainian sports stars - including heavyweight boxer Wladimir Klitschko and his brother Vitali, Oleksandr Usyk, and Vasyl Lomachenko, have also enlisted in their country's army.

    Russia was kicked out of the Qatar World Cup by FIFA earlier this week, with Poland given a bye to a play-off final against Sweden or the Czech Republic later this month.

    Although FIFA appeared reluctant to take action against Russian teams given President Gianni Infantino's close ties with Putin, the football governing body suspended Russia's national from all competitions until further notice. UEFA, too, has barred Russian clubs from international leagues with immediate effect. 

    Spartak Moscow was removed in the Europa League, with German side RB Leipzig advancing to the quarter-finals. UEFA are almost sure to kick Russia out of the women's Euros in England this summer when they are due to playgroup matches against Holland, Switzerland and Sweden and could have faced England in the semi-finals.

    UEFA also terminated a sponsorship deal worth 33.5 million pounds a year with Russian energy company Gazprom.

    World Rugby too left Russia's hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup in France in tatters by banning them from all of their competitions. The ITF then banned both Russia and Belarus from team tennis events.

    Ukrainian footballers - Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko, Everton left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko and West Ham forward Andriy Yarmolenko - united in a video plea to urge the community to 'stop the destruction and bloodshed' in their homeland following Russia's devastating invasion.

    Also read: Everton's Ukrainian star Mykolenko brands Russia's captain Dzyuba 'silent b***h'

    On Tuesday, they were joined by Ukraine legend Andriy Shevchenko - who managed his country at Euro 2020 - in sharing a video message of peace.

