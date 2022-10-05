Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UCL 2022-23: 'I am outraged' - Xavi after Barcelona's 0-1 defeat to Inter Milan

    First Published Oct 5, 2022, 2:57 PM IST

    Barcelona suffered its second loss of the UCL 2022-23, missing out to Inter Mila 0-1 on Tuesday. However, the referee made controversial calls, as Barca boss Xavi was outraged by the referring.

    Spanish giants Barcelona is another side struggling in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League (UCL). On Tuesday, it travelled to take on Italian giants Inter Milan at San Siro. At the same time, it resulted in the visitors' 0-1 defeat, with Hakan Calhanoglu scoring at half-time, thanks to Federico Dimarco's assist. However, some close calls were made against the Catalans on a couple of instances involving handballs. Following the same, Barca head coach Xavi was outraged, becoming the first club manager to lose his opening three UCL away ties in charge. However, he also established that referring alone was not the reason for the failure.

    Talking to the media, Xavi suspected, "First they explain to us that Ansu Fati handled, but another team-mate scored, then with the other incident, it is not clear what happened. It is my opinion I would have liked to speak to the referee because he did not blow the whistle. At the moment, I am outraged, it is an injustice, and it makes no sense."

    "We still have three finals left, we have already lost in Munich, and we start again. But, there is resentment. In general, it was a great injustice. I can't hide and say I'm not outraged. It's a great injustice. The referee should give explanations. Instead, he goes away, and nothing happens. He has to come here and explain," added Xavi, reports FotMob.

    However, Xavi blamed his boys for the flop, saying, "We struggled in rhythm, in the circulation of the ball and in the last half hour we played better, we found good areas on the wing. We tried, wanted to attack, and paid for the first half. We lacked a bit of rhythm. We need to be self-critical, beyond referee decisions."

