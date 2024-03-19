Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Turkish Super Lig: Violence erupts between Trabzonspor fans and Fenerbahce players (WATCH)

    Chaos unfolds in the Turkish Super Lig as fans storm the pitch, triggering a confrontation between players and spectators. The incident, which occurred during a match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 5:45 PM IST

    After a heated match in the Turkish top flight between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce on Sunday, chaos ensued as violence erupted between fans and players. The match, which ended in a 3-2 victory for Fenerbahce, saw a swarm of home supporters invading the pitch at Trabzonspor's stadium.

    Images captured the alarming scene as a Trabzonspor fan charged towards the celebrating Fenerbahce players, prompting some players to retaliate. The situation quickly escalated as more fans flooded the pitch, prompting stewards to intervene and restore order.

    Videos emerged showing Belgian international Michy Batshuayi attempting to kick a fan who had breached the pitch boundaries, while Nigerian international Bright Osayi-Samuel was seen punching another supporter.

    In response to the incident, an immediate investigation was launched to identify those involved, with authorities condemning the violence as "unacceptable." The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) vowed to impose criminal sanctions on those responsible for the unruly behavior.

    Unfortunately, this is not the first instance of violence marring the Turkish Super Lig this season. In December, the league faced suspension after a referee was attacked during a match between Ankaragucu and Rizespor, highlighting a concerning trend of aggression within Turkish football.

    Past encounters between Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor have also been marred by violence, including matches being abandoned due to attacks on referees and players. These incidents underscore the urgent need for stricter measures to ensure the safety of players, officials, and fans alike in Turkish football.

    Also Read: Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard unveil stunning new Norway football kits

