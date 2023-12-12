Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ISL 2023-24: Undefeated FC Goa and Mumbai City FC set for a thrilling showdown

    A football spectacle awaits as FC Goa and Mumbai City FC, two powerhouses of the Indian Super League (ISL), go head-to-head in the 2023-24 season.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 12, 2023, 5:19 PM IST

    In the competitive landscape of the Indian Super League (ISL), FC Goa and Mumbai City FC stand as stalwarts, each boasting unique strengths and an impressive track record. Both teams have clinched three League Shield titles, an ISL Cup, and a Super Cup crown, often finding themselves in intense battles for the top spot on the league table. As they gear up to face each other in the 2023-24 season, the stakes remain high, with both FC Goa and Mumbai City FC being among the three unbeaten teams in the league.

    Currently topping the league with 19 points from seven matches, FC Goa faces Mumbai City FC, positioned fourth with 14 points from six matches. While the points table suggests a close competition, the teams differ in their playing styles and strategies.

    FC Goa, led by Manolo Marquez, has been relentless in attacking opposition defenses and goalkeepers, leading in both total shots (122) and shots on target (44) in the league. Despite these impressive statistics, efficiency has eluded the Gaurs, with a goal-conversion rate of 9, lower than several other teams.

    Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, excels in clinical finishing, boasting a remarkable shot conversion rate of 18.6%, the best in the league. Their Expected Goals Differential (xG Differential) of 3.16, compared to FC Goa's 0.61, highlights their ability to convert lower-quality chances into goals.

    The efficiency contrast sets the stage for an intriguing matchup, with Marquez acknowledging the individual quality of Mumbai City FC players like Greg Stewart, capable of deciding games with a single action.

    As the teams clash, defensive prowess could become a decisive factor. FC Goa has been exceptional at the back, conceding only three goals and securing five clean sheets, a notable contrast to Mumbai City FC's six goals conceded and a solitary clean sheet. Petr Kratky, in his first game as the Islanders' boss, faces the challenge of fortifying their defense against FC Goa's relentless attacking approach. The upcoming match promises a captivating battle between two football powerhouses vying for supremacy in the ISL.

    Last Updated Dec 12, 2023, 5:19 PM IST
