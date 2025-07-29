Joao Felix was part of the Portugal team that won the 2025 UEFA Nations League alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Riyadh: Joao Felix has officially completed the move from Chelsea to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, where he will join his Portugal teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. The transfer brings together two of Portugal’s most prominent football talents, promising a thrilling new chapter for Al-Nassr fans and raising expectations in the Saudi Pro League. According to reports, Al Nassr signed Felix for a fee of 47.3 Million Euro.

Scroll to load tweet…

Chelsea had sent Felix on loan to AC Milan, where he scored a goal on debut in February. The 25-year-old scored had a largely unsuccessful spell at Chelsea, scoring just one league goal after signing from Atletico Madrid in the summer. Once he joins Al Nassr, Felix would have played for 8 clubs including FC Porto, Padroense FC, SL Benfica and FC Barcelona. In a social media post, Chelsea wrote, “Joao Felix has departed Chelsea and signed a permanent deal with Al-Nassr. We thank Joao for his efforts across his two spells at the club and wish him well for the future.” Felix replied, stating “once a Blue, always a Blue.”

Scroll to load tweet…

Fans Excited for Portuguese Reunion

Several fans took to social media for expressing their interest in seeing Felix and Ronaldo at the club level. According to several users, Cristiano Ronaldo played a key role in Al Nassr securing Felix. Another user noted how Felix has now moved for £204million across his entire career, which makes him the fourth most expensive player in football history behind Neymar, Lukaku and Cristiano Ronaldo by the age of 25.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Felix was part of the Portugal team that won the 2025 UEFA Nations League alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, marking a significant international triumph for the duo before reuniting at Al-Nassr. Their strong chemistry on the national stage is expected to bring new energy and attacking flair to the Saudi Pro League.