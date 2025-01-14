‘Too big an opportunity to turn down': Davis Moyes on his unexpected return to Everton club after 12 years

David Moyes will begin his second stint as the manager of Everton FC when the side faces Aston Villa in the Premier League match at Goodison Park on Thursday, January 16.

Hrishikesh Damodar
First Published Jan 14, 2025, 4:00 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

The legendary coach Davis Moyes didn’t hesitate to take up coaching duties again at Everton after the club offered him to return to Goodison Park after a gap of 12 long years. 

Moyes will begin his second stint as the manager of Everton FC when the side faces Aston Villa in the Premier League match at Goodison Park on Thursday, January 16. The Merseyside club is currently on the brink of relegation as they are at the 16th spot in the ongoing season of the Premier League. In the last 11 games, Everton managed to win only one match, leaving the club in a risky position as they fight to avoid relegation.

Also read: 'Great to be back': David Moyes makes grand return to Everton after 12 years for 2nd stint

David Moyes signed a two-contract with the club and replaced Sean Dyche, who was sacked from his managerial position just a few hours before Everton’s third-round match against Peterborough United in the FA Cup on Friday. In his first press conference as Everton manager, the 61-year-old said that he was not expecting to return to Goodison Park, adding that it was a big opportunity to turn down when he was offered a coaching role at the club. 

“I've had other opportunities, quite a few since leaving West Ham United and I didn't feel ready," Moyes said. 

"But I always felt if this job came up - and I didn't expect it to - when I got asked it was too big of an opportunity to turn down. I want to show I can go again. I've got to try to prove myself again.” he added. 

Davis Moyes first joined Everton as a manager in 2002 and oversaw 518 games, winning 218 of them, before he left Goodison Park to join Manchester United. He played a huge role in helping the club secure European qualification on multiple occasions, notably guiding the team to Champions League 2004/05 by finishing 4th in the Premier League. 

Also read: Ruben Amorim hails 'hero' Altay Bayindir after 10-man Man United knock Arsenal out of FA Cup

Moyes revealed that he was close to returning to Everton during his stint at Manchester United. 

“I've come very close to coming back [to Everton] on maybe three or four occasions. I've had talks, and for whatever reason it's fallen through.” the 61-year-old said. 

David Moyes will look to change the fortunes of Everton as they are having a disappointing season, especially facing the risk of relegation. Before returning to Goodison Park, Moyes was managing West Ham United until the last season. 

