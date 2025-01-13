Ruben Amorim hails 'hero' Altay Bayindir after 10-man Man United knock Arsenal out of FA Cup

Manchester United were reduced to 10-man side during the second half of the FA Cup third round match as Diogo Dalot received a second yellow card, resulting in automatic red card, for a challenge on Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim lavished praise on goalkeeper Altay Bayinder following the team’s win against Arsenal in the third round of the ongoing FA Cup at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, January 12.

The Red Devils were reduced to 10-man side during the second half of the third round match as Diogo Dalot received a second yellow card, resulting in automatic red card, for a challenge on Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino. Despite the setback, Manchester United put on a good fight and dug in to take the match to extra time before the penalty shoot.

Manchester United clinched a hard fought victory on 5-3 penalties against Arsenal and advanced to the fourth round of the FA Cup. Speaking about the victory, the Red Devils’ boss Ruben Amorim said that the team had displayed a different spirit compared to their last defeat against the Gunners. He added that his team deserved to secure a spot in the next round of the tournament.

“We showed a different spirit (compared to our last game vs Arsenal), even with 10 men. We are improving on that aspect. I think we had a lot of difficulties in the beginning of the game to control the game with the ball. We suffered, not big opportunities, but we suffered running after the ball.” Amorim said.

“They (Arsenal) put in new players, they controlled the ball all the time, it was a sacrifice for my players. But we deserved to pass through this round because we suffered all together and we showed character and that's a very important thing.” he added.

‘Hero for us’: Amorim on Altay Bayindir

Manchester United’s victory wouldn’t have been possible hadn’t for goalkeeper Altay Bayinder, who put efforts to save crucial goals in the penalty. The Turkish goalkeeper saved goals by Arsenal players, including a crucial Kai Havertz’s goal in the penalty shootout, showcasing an incredible composure under pressure.

Speaking about the incredible display by Altay Bayinder, Ruben Amorim hailed him as a hero behind the team’s victory in the FA Cup third round.

“He's a good guy, he works a lot and life has beautiful things. A few weeks ago we were suffering through a difficult moment, but now he's like a hero for us.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal has been knocked out of the tournament after the defeat to Manchester United, who will take on Leicester City at the Old Trafford Stadium in February.

