'Thank You Tottenham': Harry Kane sends emotional message after move to Bayern Munich (WATCH)

English striker Harry Kane posted an emotional video on his Instagram account, confirming the news that he has signed up with FC Bayern Munich and insisting that the “time was right” to depart north London. The 30-year-old thanked his Tottenham Hotspur teammates, staff and fans for his time there and wished “Ange and the boys the best of luck”. Kane has reached an agreement with the German record-holding champions, committing to the club until June 30, 2027. He will don the number 9 jersey for the Munich-based team.

Following the completion of the signing, Kane said he was absolutely delighted to join FC Bayern. He further said that it was a privilege to become a part of one of the world's premier clubs. "Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I've always said that I want to compete and prove myself at the highest level during my career. This club is defined by its winning mentality -- it feels very good to be here," he said.

FC Bayern's president, Herbert Hainer, said he is truly thrilled about Kane. "Harry Kane will not only strengthen FC Bayern, but also be a real asset to the entire Bundesliga," he said.

FC Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said they were now all the more gratified to see Kane donning the Bayern Munich jersey immediately. "Harry Kane was our absolute dream player right from the start. He is a perfect fit for us and the club's DNA in terms of both football and character. World-class centre forwards have always been an important factor when FC Bayern has celebrated its greatest triumphs, and we're convinced that Harry Kane will continue this success story. Our fans can look forward to one of the best goalscorers of our time."

Kane's football journey commenced at London's Ridgeway Rovers. Progressing through the youth systems of Arsenal and Watford, he subsequently joined the Tottenham Hotspur academy in 2009.

He showcased his talents across various junior levels, culminating in his first professional contract in July 2010. From 2011 onwards, Kane made his mark with 435 competitive appearances for Spurs, netting an impressive 280 goals and etching his name as the club's all-time leading goal scorer.

He claimed the Premier League's top scorer title in 2016, 2017, and 2021, securing the second-highest tally in league history after Alan Shearer. As England's captain, he boasts 58 goals in 84 full international matches, cementing his position as the nation's record goal scorer. Kane's crowning achievement was clinching the Golden Boot with six goals as the top scorer in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

