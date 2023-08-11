Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Harry Kane's transfer saga takes dramatic twist; Tottenham 'revoke permission' to travel to Munich

    The eagerly watched transfer saga of Harry Kane's potential move from Tottenham to Bayern Munich has taken an unforeseen twist. Initially granted permission to travel for a medical and finalize the deal, Kane's plans have been upended as Tottenham revokes his travel authorisation. 

    Football Harry Kane's transfer saga takes dramatic twist; Tottenham 'revoke permission' to travel to Munich osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 11, 2023, 1:34 PM IST

    The much-anticipated transfer saga involving Harry Kane's potential switch from Tottenham to Bayern Munich has experienced an unexpected twist. Initially granted permission by Tottenham to travel for a medical and finalize the deal following the clubs' agreement on the transfer fee, Kane's journey has hit a roadblock. Kane's authorisation to fly to Munich has been revoked. He now resides in a state of uncertainty, waiting at a family residence near Stansted Airport, with his transfer prospects hanging in the balance.

    Reports suggest that Tottenham's introduction of last-minute alterations to the deal has triggered this delay, halting Kane's intended trip to Bavaria. Despite previously settling personal terms, this unanticipated obstacle has momentarily

    Also Read: Kylian Mbappe commits to stay with PSG this season, rejects Real Madrid move in animated meeting

    This sudden turn of events has added an air of unpredictability to an already intricate transfer saga. The revocation of Kane's permission to travel highlights the delicate nature of negotiations in the world of football transfers. Tottenham's introduction of last-minute adjustments to the deal underscores the complexities and intricacies involved in such high-stakes transactions.

    As fans, pundits, and both club's supporters eagerly await the next update, the situation highlights the uncertainty that can arise even after significant steps in the transfer process have been taken. The timing of these developments has injected an element of doubt into the anticipated DFL-Supercup match, and both clubs will be watching closely as the saga unfolds further, with the fate of Kane's move hanging in the balance.

    Also Read: Real Madrid confronts major setback as Courtois suffers devastating ACL tear

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2023, 1:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Virat Kohli is Instagram's top earner from India; his per post fee will leave you stunned osf

    Virat Kohli is Instagram's top earner from India; his per post fee will leave you stunned

    Cricket Shikhar Dhawan aiming for redemption after Asian Games omission osf

    Shikhar Dhawan aiming for redemption after Asian Games omission

    Tennis Alcaraz triumphs in gruelling battle to reach National Bank Open quarterfinals osf

    Alcaraz triumphs in grueling battle to reach National Bank Open quarterfinals

    Football Transfer news: Harry Kane cleared to travel to Munich for medical test ahead of Bayern move osf

    Transfer news: Harry Kane cleared to travel to Munich for medical test ahead of Bayern move

    Football Kylian Mbappe commits to stay with PSG this season, rejects Real Madrid move in animated meeting osf

    Kylian Mbappe commits to stay with PSG this season, rejects Real Madrid move in animated meeting

    Recent Stories

    Gujarat HC judge who refused to pause Rahul Gandhi's conviction in 'Modi surname' case on mega transfer list snt

    Gujarat HC judge who refused to pause Rahul Gandhi's conviction in 'Modi surname' case on mega transfer list

    Rani Mukerji opens up on her miscarriage, says she lost her baby in 5 months ADC

    Rani Mukerji opens up on her miscarriage, says she lost her baby in 5 months

    Monsoon session: Amit Shah announces major overhaul of criminal justice system; check details AJR

    Monsoon session: Amit Shah announces major overhaul of criminal justice system; check details

    Dil main milti hai, dukaan main nahi... BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi's 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' catchphrase

    'Dil main milti hai, dukaan main nahi...' BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi's 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' catchphrase

    Kerala local body bypolls: UDF wins nine, LDF in seven, BJP snatches CPM ward in Kollam anr

    Kerala local body bypolls: UDF wins nine, LDF in seven, BJP snatches CPM ward in Kollam

    Recent Videos

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon